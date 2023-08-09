Haryana DEIEd Exam Postponed Due to Nuh Violence to Begin Tomorrow Now

In a press conference, Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) chairman VP Yadav announced that the HBSE Diploma in Elementary Education (DEIEd) regular, re-appear examination has been rescheduled and will take place starting August 10 as per the original timetable. According to the official announcement, the exam will be held beginning August 10 in all districts except Nuh. When normality is restored in Nuh, new exam dates for the Haryana DIEd Exam 2023 will be issued for students who have applied from the district.

“It is informed to the general public that the D.El.Ed Ist and 2nd year examination to be conducted by Haryana School Education Board will be held from 01.08.2023 to 09.08. Examinations were postponed till 2023 across the state, now the D.El.Ed examination will be conducted from 10.08.2023 in all the remaining districts except Nuh district as per the pre-determined date-sheet." states the official notification.

Haryana DElEd admit card 2023 has already been made available on the official website, bseh.org.in. On the candidate login page, candidates must input their registration number and password in order to download the hall ticket.

Due to the violent event in Nuh District in Haryana state from August 1 to August 9, the first and second-year examinations scheduled by the Board of School Education, Haryana were temporarily postponed throughout the state. As violence has subsided in some areas of Haryana, the BSEH has set a new test date for the districts in the state.

The chairman stated that, with the exception of Nuh, the situation in the state has now returned to normal, and hence the education board has decided to hold the Haryana DElEd July examinations 2023 beginning on August 10. He stated that after normalcy is restored in the Nuh district, the exam date would be issued once again for those who have applied.

The regular/re-appear/mercy chance Haryana DElEd examinations for July 2023 were originally scheduled for August 1 and 2. The tests were delayed for several regions until August 9 due to the Nuh unrest and the restrictions imposed by Section 144.

In light of the situation and the safety of students and employees, the Board decided on August 1 to postpone even the Haryana Board 10th compartment test 2023, which was planned on August 1 and 2, as well as the DEIEd examination. Schools in Gurgaon, Faridabad, Palwal, and other areas were also asked to remain closed for a few days.