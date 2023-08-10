Haryana Govt Collaborates With Magic Bus India Foundation For Life Skills Education In Schools

Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad, the Government of Haryana’s implementing body for Samagra Shiksha, has teamed with Magic Bus India Foundation, a nonprofit organisation that works in the education and skilling domain. According to an official announcement, the partnership intends to equip government school teachers to offer life skills education, promoting the holistic development of teenagers in government schools across the regions of Panchkula, Gurugram, and Yamuna Nagar. The Michael and Susan Dell Foundation provides funding for the programme.

The Magic Bus India Foundation’s teacher-led project aims to educate about 1400 teachers, who would then work with 80,000 teenagers in 700 government schools. These teachers will then effectively educate teenagers in grades 6 through 10 on self-awareness, self-management, teamwork, empathy, decision-making, problem-solving, communication, negotiation and assertiveness.

Sanjay Kumar, consultant for the Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad, emphasised the state’s steadfast support towards the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 implementation and stated, “We believe that empowering young minds with the right skills is the key to unlocking their potential and creating a brighter future. The partnership with Magic Bus India Foundation is a significant step towards providing life skills education to our adolescents, enabling them to become self-reliant and contributing members of the society. We are committed to working closely with Magic Bus India Foundation to drive positive change in the lives of our young people,”

In addition, the partnership intends to establish the groundwork for a more inclusive and prosperous society where every young person has the chance to reach their full potential, says Jayant Rastogi, global CEO of Magic Bus India Foundation. “Education is the most powerful tool that can help young people break the cycle of poverty, and we aim to equip adolescents with the necessary 21st Century life skills to help them navigate life and its challenges," he added.

In order to help adolescents and teenagers from underprivileged areas succeed in the transition from childhood to adulthood, Magic Bus works with young people between the ages of 12 and 25. They accomplish this by teaching them employability skills and life skills.

The Childhood Programme is intended to provide teenagers (12-18 years old) with life skills and educational enrichment in order for them to complete secondary school-level education.