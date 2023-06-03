CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Maharashtra SSC ResultRBSE 10th ResultCBSE 10th 12th SupplementaryCMAT 2023 ResultGSEB SSC Result
Home » education-career » Haryana Govt College Introduces PG Diploma in National & Cyber Security Among New Courses
1-MIN READ

Haryana Govt College Introduces PG Diploma in National & Cyber Security Among New Courses

Published By: Sheen Kachroo

PTI

Last Updated: June 03, 2023, 18:01 IST

Haryana, India

Apart from this, PG diploma in defence journalism has also been introduced at Government College, Kharkhoda and Government College, Jhajjar (Representative Image)

Apart from this, PG diploma in defence journalism has also been introduced at Government College, Kharkhoda and Government College, Jhajjar (Representative Image)

Higher Education Minister Mool Chand Sharma said that new courses and subjects have been started in 37 government colleges of the state

Haryana government colleges has introduced various new courses, including postgraduate diploma in national and cyber security from current academic year informed Higher Education Minister Mool Chand Sharma. Besides, PG diploma in defence journalism has also been introduced in some government colleges, the minister added.

top videos

    Sharma said the government has started PG diploma in national and cyber security at Government College, Shahzadpur in Ambala and Government College, Kharkhoda in Sonipat for the academic session 2023-24, as per an official statement. Apart from this, PG diploma in defence journalism has also been introduced at Government College, Kharkhoda and Government College, Jhajjar, he said.

    Higher Education Minister Mool Chand Sharma said that new courses and subjects have been started in 37 government colleges of the state. Seats have also been increased in nine colleges. 80 seats each have been increased in Government College Ratia, Fatehabad, Government College, Farrukhnagar and Government College, Sector 9, Gurugram. “Twenty seats each have been increased for M.Com in Government College, Jind and postgraduate diploma in computer applications in Government College, Safidon, minister added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    About the Author
    Sheen Kachroo
    Sheen Kachroo covers Education and Careers on the News18 website. Apart from being a professional journalist, Sheen is an animal welfarist who activel...Read More
    Tags:
    1. Education News
    2. Haryana Board
    first published:June 03, 2023, 18:01 IST
    last updated:June 03, 2023, 18:01 IST