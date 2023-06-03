Haryana Govt College Introduces PG Diploma in National & Cyber Security Among New Courses

Haryana government colleges has introduced various new courses, including postgraduate diploma in national and cyber security from current academic year informed Higher Education Minister Mool Chand Sharma. Besides, PG diploma in defence journalism has also been introduced in some government colleges, the minister added.

Sharma said the government has started PG diploma in national and cyber security at Government College, Shahzadpur in Ambala and Government College, Kharkhoda in Sonipat for the academic session 2023-24, as per an official statement. Apart from this, PG diploma in defence journalism has also been introduced at Government College, Kharkhoda and Government College, Jhajjar, he said.

Higher Education Minister Mool Chand Sharma said that new courses and subjects have been started in 37 government colleges of the state. Seats have also been increased in nine colleges. 80 seats each have been increased in Government College Ratia, Fatehabad, Government College, Farrukhnagar and Government College, Sector 9, Gurugram. “Twenty seats each have been increased for M.Com in Government College, Jind and postgraduate diploma in computer applications in Government College, Safidon, minister added.