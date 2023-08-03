Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2023: Govt Fixes Payable MBBS And BDS Fee For Private Colleges

The Department of Medical Education and Research, Haryana recently released the Haryana NEET UG provisional merit list 2023 for round 1. As per the notification released, students who have been allotted MBBS, and BDS seats are required to pay the tuition fees before August 4. As the students are seeking admission, the Haryana government announced a fixed amount of fees for MBBS and BDS courses in private medical colleges. Therefore, any private medical college or university in the state will not be allowed to charge extra money.

The development comes after some students and parents registered complaints against private medical colleges. The complaint said that the private colleges are arbitrarily charging the fees of MBBS and BDS ranging up to Rs 60 to 70 lakhs. In the aftermath, the Haryana government stepped in with the decision to fix the amount of the fee. The fee will be applicable for 1835 MBBS and 950 BDS seats in the state.

Dr Sumita Mishra, Additional Chief Secretary, Haryana Medical Education and Research Department issued an official notice in this regard in which she mentioned that those seeking admission to MBBS will have to pay fees ranging from Rs 14.25 lakh to Rs 19.50 lakh (per year). On the other hand, students seeking admission to the BDS course will be required to pay Rs 1.95 lakh to Rs 4 lakh (per year). In addition to that, a security fee of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 50,000 also need to be deposited for the MBBS course and BDS courses respectively.

Students must note that the document verification process will be done between August 5 and August 7 whereas the admission allotment letter download link will be active till August 8. For those unversed, round 1 Haryana NEET counselling 2023 is a gateway for admission to MBBS and BDS courses offered by all government, government-affiliated, private medical and dental institutes in the state. The Haryana NEET UG counselling merit list 2023 had allotment results available for 5,089 students. Needless to mention, the allotment status can be accessed through the official website at uhsrugcounselling.com.