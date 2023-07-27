Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration Begins, Steps to Apply

The Department of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Haryana started the online registration process for NEET UG 2023 counselling on July 26. Those who qualified in the NEET UG this year can apply for admission to MBBS/BDS courses by visiting the official website at uhsrugcounselling.com.

According to the official schedule, the deadline to apply is till July 29. Candidates will also be able to edit their forms and submit their choices from July 26 to July 29. Once the registration window closes, the provisional allotment of seats will be released on July 30. Subsequently, the grievances, if any, by candidates on the provisional allocation list can be submitted by July 31.

The payment of tuition fees via the admission web portal can be completed from July 31 to August 4. The document verification of candidates will be held from August 5 to August 7. After a successful document verification round, candidates can download their provisional admission letter from August 5 to August 8.

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2023: How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of DMER Haryana atuhsrugcounselling.com.

Step 2: Click on the ‘new registration’ link, available on the home page.

Step 3: First, register yourself then login to the account.

Step 4: Fill out the application form as asked and upload all the essential documents.

Step 5: Make sure to pay the application fee before submitting the form.

Step 6: Once the process is done, click on submit.

Candidates are advised to personally appear before the admissions committee at Pt. Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak, with all original documents/certificates in order for their applications to be considered. Any revisions made by the State Government, Government of India, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, NMC, or DCI will be applicable. Amendments (if any) will be announced on the admissions website portal. A detailed schedule of document verification per category will be provided separately to the university’s website and the admissions portal.