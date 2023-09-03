Haryana PGT Recruitment Exam 2023 Postponed Due to G20 Summit

Candidates preparing for the upcoming postgraduate teacher (PGT) recruitment examination on September 9 and 10 have sent a request to the Haryana Public Service Commission, urging them to reschedule the exam dates, according to a report by Times Of India. They are concerned about the restrictions that will be enforced in the National Capital Region (NCR), particularly in Delhi, due to the G20 summit scheduled from September 8 to 10.

Numerous candidates hailing from various areas within the NCR, including Delhi, Faridabad, Gurgaon, and Noida, as well as places like Rewari and Bahadurgarh, have submitted their applications for the PGT exam, as per TOI reports. They anticipate significant difficulties in reaching their respective examination centers during the G20 summit.

During the G20 summit, traffic management measures will be in place in Delhi from 5 am on September 8 until 11:59 pm on September 10. The entire region enclosed by the Ring Road (Mahatma Gandhi Marg) will be designated as a “regulated zone" during this time frame. Only residents with proper identification, authorized vehicles, and emergency vehicles will be permitted to travel within the New Delhi district. However, passenger vehicles will still be allowed in the rest of the NCR.

The Delhi Police will be conducting a full dress rehearsal on the weekend, which may affect traffic. Commuters are advised to use the metro service on Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, the rehearsal will take place from 8:30 am to 12 pm, 4:30 pm to 6 pm, and 7 pm to 11 pm. During these rehearsals, traffic will be restricted at various locations such as Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg, Sardar Patel Marg-Kautilya Marg, Gol Methi roundabout, Mansingh Road roundabout, C-Hexagon, Mathura Road, Zakir Hussain Marg-Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Bhairon Marg-Ring Road, Satya Marg/Shantipath roundabout, Janpath-Kartavyapath, Barakhamba Road red light, Tolstoy Marg, and Vivekanand Marg, among others, reported India.com.

On Sunday, the rehearsal timings will be from 8 am to 9 am, 9:30 am to 10:30 am, and 12:30 pm to 4 pm. The traffic movement will be regulated at locations including Mahatma Gandhi Marg, IP Flyover, Rajghat Chowk, Shanti Van Chowk, Saleem Garh Bypass, Bhairon Road, Ring Road, Mathura Road, Shershah Road, C-Hexagon, roundabouts at Mansingh Road, Gol Methi, Teen Murti, Yashwant Place, Brig Hoshiyar Singh Marg, and Tolstoy Marg, as per the advisory.

It’s worth noting that the HPSC had previously extended the dates for the second phase of the PGT recruitment exam, initially set for September 24, which was rescheduled by the Commission due to a clash with the UPSC exam. The Union Public Service Commission will be conducting the Civil Services (Main) exam on September 15, 16, 17, 23, and 24.