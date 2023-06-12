Has Your State Also Increased The Duration Of Summer Vacations? Know Here

United Nations has predicted that 2023 to 2027 will be one of the hottest spells across the world. Our country India is also observing heatwaves, thus Indian states are deciding to extend the summer vacations of the school students. States like Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have extended the summer vacations of the students. The decision has spread a wave of happiness among the students.

The District Magistrate of Patna has extended the summer vacations and now school will resume from June 19. The magistrate has restricted all the academic activities in school till June 18 owing to safety of the students amidst the extreme heatwaves conditions. The order has to be followed by all types of schools in Bihar.

The Jharkhand Government led by Hemant Soren has also closed the school for three days starting from June 12. An order issued by the secretary of school education and literacy department K Ravi Kumar, said that keeping in view the extreme heat and heatwave conditions in the state, all categories of government, non-government aided/ non-aided (including minority) and all private schools operating in the state will remain closed from June 12 to June 14. The maximum temperature is hovering between 38-44 degree Celsius across the state.

In Madhya Pradesh as well, the District Magistrate Ashish Singh has instructed the District Education Officer to open the school after June 19. Summer vacations in the state were declared till June 15 in all the academic institutions of the state. However, due to heatwaves across the state and delay in monsoon, schools will remain closed till June 19. Earlier, it was scheduled that school in Bhopal will open on June 16. Further, it is also notified that if the weather conditions does not improve, holidays can be extended further. According to the recent notification, schools will open in Bhopal from June 20.

Due to scorching heat, Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adityanath has extended the summer vacation in all council schools till June 26. Earlier, it was decided that schools will remain close till June 15 in the state.