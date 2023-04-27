CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :AP Board Inter ResultUP Board Result 2023Manabadi Inter ResultJEE Main 2023Karnataka 2nd PUC Result
Home » education-career » Have You Heard About 10 Years Old Ayan Gupta Who Cleared Class 10 Board Exam?
2-MIN READ

Have You Heard About 10 Years Old Ayan Gupta Who Cleared Class 10 Board Exam?

Written By: Sheen Kachroo

News18.com

Last Updated: April 27, 2023, 18:25 IST

Uttar Pradesh, India

Ayan Gupta in his UP Board class 10th result scored 73 in Hindi, 74 in English, 82 in mathematics, 83 in science, 78 in social science and 70 in Computer paper ( Social Media)

Ayan Gupta in his UP Board class 10th result scored 73 in Hindi, 74 in English, 82 in mathematics, 83 in science, 78 in social science and 70 in Computer paper ( Social Media)

Ayan Gupta's parents were quick to identify this potential of their child and decided to enroll him in a tuition centre. Ayan Gupta scored an impressive 77% in the UP Board results 2023

Lately, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad released the results of class 10th and 12th board examination. The news of the announcement has brought happiness and sigh of relief for many UP Board students. You might have read about UP Board 2023 toppers but are you aware of Ayan Gupta and his achievement? If not, then read ahead to know more.

A 10 year old boy from Uttar Pradesh, Ayan Gupta cleared the UP Board Class 10th examination with flying colors. A resident of Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, Ayan Gupta scored an impressive 77% in the recently announced UP Board results 2023. Without a doubt, this achievement has left others scratching there heads as how a 10 year boy pass UP Board examination? Like other students, Ayan Gupta felt demotivated during Covid-19 pandemic and was not able to concentrate much on his studies.

Ayan Gupta quickly get bored with his study materials. During pandemic, he was studying in Class 2 at Greater Valley School, Greater Noida but his love for education motivated him to learn more. He went far ahead what was expected from him. Completing his class 2nd syllabus, he went beyond his grade level. Ayan Gupta’s parents were quick to identify this potential of their child and decided to enroll him in a tuition centre. Recalling his potential his parents said that Ayan went on to study syllabi of higher classes and was strong in math while weak in Hindi.

As the school resumed after Covid-19 pandemic, his parents decided to enroll him in class 9th at a CBSE school. But received disappointment because of his age. Consequently, Ayan Gupta got admission to Class 10 at Shivkumar Aggarwal Janta Inter College in Bulandshahr. Ayan Gupta continued completing his education through online classes at home and went school only for examination. Speaking to media, Ayan Gupta recalled that he was apprehensive about giving the UP Board Class 10th results but he gave a try.

Ayan Gupta in his UP Board class 10th result scored 73 in Hindi, 74 in English, 82 in mathematics, 83 in science, 78 in social science and 70 in Computer paper. Speaking with Republic World, Ayan Gupta said “My mother (Savita Gupta) taught me at home and cleared my doubts. She helped me in understanding the course materials till the 9th class. She was always there for me in preparing for the board exams. Home tuition also helped a lot. I want to become an engineer and will study for the entrance exams next."

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest Education News here

About the Author
Sheen Kachroo
Sheen Kachroo covers Education and Careers on the News18 website. Apart from being a professional journalist, Sheen is an animal welfarist who activel...Read More
Tags:
  1. Education News
  2. UP Board Results
  3. India results
  4. Board Exams
  5. Board Exams Results
first published:April 27, 2023, 18:25 IST
last updated:April 27, 2023, 18:25 IST