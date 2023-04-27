Have You Heard About 10 Years Old Ayan Gupta Who Cleared Class 10 Board Exam?

Lately, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad released the results of class 10th and 12th board examination. The news of the announcement has brought happiness and sigh of relief for many UP Board students. You might have read about UP Board 2023 toppers but are you aware of Ayan Gupta and his achievement? If not, then read ahead to know more.

A 10 year old boy from Uttar Pradesh, Ayan Gupta cleared the UP Board Class 10th examination with flying colors. A resident of Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, Ayan Gupta scored an impressive 77% in the recently announced UP Board results 2023. Without a doubt, this achievement has left others scratching there heads as how a 10 year boy pass UP Board examination? Like other students, Ayan Gupta felt demotivated during Covid-19 pandemic and was not able to concentrate much on his studies.

Ayan Gupta quickly get bored with his study materials. During pandemic, he was studying in Class 2 at Greater Valley School, Greater Noida but his love for education motivated him to learn more. He went far ahead what was expected from him. Completing his class 2nd syllabus, he went beyond his grade level. Ayan Gupta’s parents were quick to identify this potential of their child and decided to enroll him in a tuition centre. Recalling his potential his parents said that Ayan went on to study syllabi of higher classes and was strong in math while weak in Hindi.

As the school resumed after Covid-19 pandemic, his parents decided to enroll him in class 9th at a CBSE school. But received disappointment because of his age. Consequently, Ayan Gupta got admission to Class 10 at Shivkumar Aggarwal Janta Inter College in Bulandshahr. Ayan Gupta continued completing his education through online classes at home and went school only for examination. Speaking to media, Ayan Gupta recalled that he was apprehensive about giving the UP Board Class 10th results but he gave a try.

Ayan Gupta in his UP Board class 10th result scored 73 in Hindi, 74 in English, 82 in mathematics, 83 in science, 78 in social science and 70 in Computer paper. Speaking with Republic World, Ayan Gupta said “My mother (Savita Gupta) taught me at home and cleared my doubts. She helped me in understanding the course materials till the 9th class. She was always there for me in preparing for the board exams. Home tuition also helped a lot. I want to become an engineer and will study for the entrance exams next."

