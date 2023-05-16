HBSE 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Haryana Board BSEH Class 10 Result Today, Check Passing Criteria

Read more

Along with the release of the Haryana Board’s 10th result, the toppers list of students will also be released. The toppers list will be announced on the official website of the Haryana Board. This year, the Haryana Board (HBSE) 10th exam was conducted from February 27 to March 25. This year a total of 2,96,329 students appeared for the 10th examination. The passing criteria for the HBSE 10th exams 2023 require students to obtain a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject, including theory and practical exams.

Students must cross-check their result which includes personal information such as their name, date of birth, and roll number should be correctly spelled and accurate. Students should carefully check the marks obtained in each subject and ensure that they match the scores they were expecting. Any discrepancies should be reported to the authorities immediately.

In 2022, as many as 73.18 per cent of students cleared the 10th exams. Out of 2.27 lakh class 10 students, as many as 2.21 lakh students passed the exam successfully in 2021. In 2020, BSEH class 12 results saw a pass percentage of 80.34 per cent. In 2019, the pass percentage was 74.48 per cent while in 2018, it was 63.84 per cent. In the Haryana Board 10th results, 100 per cent of students passed in 2021, however, in 2020 only 64.59 per cent of students had passed Haryana Board 10th exam. It was a rise from 57.39 per cent in 2019.