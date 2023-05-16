HBSE 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Haryana Board BSEH Class 10 Result Today, Check Passing Criteria

Live now
Curated By: Sukanya Nandy
Last Updated: May 16, 2023, 10:58 IST
Haryana, India
HBSE 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) will release the class 10 result 2023 today, May 16. The class 12 result was released on May 15. The board chairman VP Yadav and secretary Krishna Kumar will release the result in a press conference. Students can check their results on the official websites bsehexam.org, and bseh.org.in, once out. The HBSE 10th results will also be available via mobile app. Students can download the Board of School Education Haryana mobile app from Google Play Store and check their results on it using their roll number. Read More
Key EventsKey Events
Once the result is declared, students can check their score cards at these websites-
bsehexam.org
bseh.org.in
indiaresults.in
This year, 81.65 per cent of students qualified for the 12th examination with the top 3 places secured by girls. Nancy from Siwani Mandi secured the first rank followed by Bhiwani with 498 marks, Jasmeet Kaur of Karnal with 497 marks, and Kanuj from Jhajjar with 496 marks.
The HBSE 10th result is also available via mobile app. Students can download Board of School Education Haryana mobile app from Google Play Store and check their results on it using their roll number.
2022 73.18% 2021 100% 2020 64.59% 2019 57.39% 2018 51.15%
In 2020, BSEH class 12 results saw a pass percentage of 80.34 per cent. In 2019, the pass percentage was 74.48 per cent while in 2018, it was 63.84 per cent. In the Haryana Board 10th results, 100 per cent of students passed in 2021, however, in 2020 only 64.59 per cent of students had passed Haryana Board 10th exam. It was a rise from 57.39 per cent in 2019.
Out of 2.27 lakh class 10 students, as many as 2.21 lakh students passed the exam successfully in 2021.
Students must cross-check their result which includes personal information such as their name, date of birth, and roll number should be correctly spelled and accurate
Students will get the hard copy of Haryana Board Result 2023 marksheet and pass certificate from their respective schools (Haryana Board Marksheet 2023). Till then, in case of any need, you can download and keep the provisional marksheet from www.hbse.org.in.
The Haryana Board HBSE will announce names of first, second and third rank holders and marks secured by them in the result press conference.
To pass the Haryana Board 10th examination, students will have to score 33 percent marks in each subject and overall (Haryana Board Passing Marks). If marks are less than the minimum marks in more than two subjects, then the student will be considered failed in the concerned subjects. These students will not be promoted to the next class.
The Haryana Board Class 10th exam was held from February 27 to March 25, 2023. The Haryana Board of School Education had declared the 12th Board Result on 15 May 2023 at bseh.org.in. As soon as the 10th board result is declared, you can check the pass percentage and list of toppers with News18.com.
1- Visit the official website of HBSE bseh.org.in 2- Click on ‘HBSE 10th Result 2023’ download link. 3- Enter the details like roll number of Haryana Board exam and your date of birth. 4- After this click on the ‘Submit’ button. 5- HBSE 10th class result 2023 will be displayed on the screen. 6- Download the mark sheet of Haryana Board for future reference.
If students want, they can check Haryana Board 10th result without internet. For this, students of class 10th have to type their roll number on the SMS application of the mobile phone and send it to 56263. After that the result will be sent as SMS.
Along with the Haryana Board class 10th result, the board will also release the list of toppers (HBSE 10th Toppers List). Last year, the pass percentage of boys in class 10th was 70.50% and that of girls was 76.26%.
In Haryana Board 12th Result 2023, the pass percentage of schools in rural areas has been much better than in urban areas (HBSE Haryana Board 12th Result 2023). While the pass percentage of urban schools has been 77.70 per cent, the pass percentage of rural schools has been 83.51 per cent (Haryana Board Pass Percentage).
After releasing the class 12th board result, the Haryana Board will release class 10th board examination results.
The passing criteria for the HBSE Class 10th exams 2023 require students to obtain a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject, including theory and practical exams.
|YEAR
|PASS PERCENTAGE
|2022
|73.18%
|2021
|100%
|2020
|64.59%
|2019
|57.39%
|2018
|51.15%
To access the Haryana Class 10 results, students will have to enter their roll number as mentioned on their admit card, and other requested information on the portal.
Along with the release of the Haryana Board’s 10th result, the toppers list of students will also be released. The toppers list will be announced on the official website of the Haryana Board. This year, the Haryana Board (HBSE) 10th exam was conducted from February 27 to March 25. This year a total of 2,96,329 students appeared for the 10th examination. The passing criteria for the HBSE 10th exams 2023 require students to obtain a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject, including theory and practical exams.
Students must cross-check their result which includes personal information such as their name, date of birth, and roll number should be correctly spelled and accurate. Students should carefully check the marks obtained in each subject and ensure that they match the scores they were expecting. Any discrepancies should be reported to the authorities immediately.
In 2022, as many as 73.18 per cent of students cleared the 10th exams. Out of 2.27 lakh class 10 students, as many as 2.21 lakh students passed the exam successfully in 2021. In 2020, BSEH class 12 results saw a pass percentage of 80.34 per cent. In 2019, the pass percentage was 74.48 per cent while in 2018, it was 63.84 per cent. In the Haryana Board 10th results, 100 per cent of students passed in 2021, however, in 2020 only 64.59 per cent of students had passed Haryana Board 10th exam. It was a rise from 57.39 per cent in 2019.