HBSE 10th Result 2023: Over 60,000 Students Fail Haryana Board 10th Exam, Know About Re- Evaluation Process

The Haryana Board Of School Education has released the results of class 10th students. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check HBSE class 10 result 2023 on the official website at bseh.org. Students have to enter their roll number as mentioned in their hall tickets as their login credentials to access their results.

This year 65.43 per cent of students qualified for the examination. With a pass percentage of 69.81 per cent girls have outperformed boys yet again. Boys recorded a passing rate of 61.41 per cent. The board has also started the registration for re- evaluation.

Within 20 days of the announcement of results, students who are dissatisfied with the Haryana Board class 10th result and want their answer sheets to be rechecked can submit an online application with the required fee of Rs 800. The cost is Rs 200 for students who fall below the poverty line (BPL).

HBSE 10th Result 2023: How To Apply For Re- Checking

Step 1: Students must the visit the official website of Haryana board i.e. bseh.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the direct link available for rechecking of HBSE class 10th scorecard

Step 3: When you will select the link a new tab will open on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the credentials and subject name which has to be re- verified. After completing the form, make the necessary payment through various methods provided by the Haryana Board.

Step 5: It is advised to the students to go through the entire application form and click on submit.

Step 6: Download it and print a hard copy for future references.

The Haryana Board class 10 examinations were held this year from February 27 to March 25. This year, a total of 2,96,329 students took their class 10 examination.The results will be announced in online mode only. Students will be able to check their marks at official websites –

— bsehexam.org

— bseh.org.in

— examresults.net

— indiaresults.com

Students must download and double-check their academic reports for errors. To do this, students must check the following, and in the event of any discrepancy, they must immediately notify their individual school or the BSEH authorities. They must verify their spelling, name, school, exam centre, score, percentage calculation, total marks, and pass/fail status.