HBSE Class 10 Compartment, DElED Exams Deferred Due to Nuh Violence, Revised Dates Soon

The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana has decided to postpone the Class 10 compartment exams and DElEd exam for the first year, reappear and a special chance for August 1 and August 2, until further notice. The decision, made by board chairman VP Yadav and secretary Krishna Kumar, has been taken given the Nuh violence.

The board chairman explained that the initial decision was to postpone the secondary (educational) and DElEd (regular/re-appear/mercy chance) exams set for August 1 and 2 specifically in the examination centres located in Nuh and Palwal districts.

This decision was made due to the imposition of Section-144 and curfew in those areas. However, given the prevailing situation, the Class 10 English and Hindi exams, as well as the DElEd (regular/re-appear/mercy chance) examinations scheduled for the same dates across the entire state, have now been postponed until further notice, as per the chairman’s statement.

The HBSE chairman, VP Yadav, assured that the new dates for the postponed exams will be announced shortly. He advised all concerned students to regularly check the official website of the board for updates on the rescheduled exam dates.

The official notification reads, “All the general public is informed that the Secondary (Educational) and D.El.Ed (1st and 2nd year) examinations, which were scheduled for July 2023 by the Haryana Board of School Education, have been postponed throughout the Nuh district of Haryana due to a violent incident. The examinations that were originally supposed to be held on August 1 and August 2 have been suspended across the entire state. The new dates for the examinations that were initially scheduled for August 1, 2023, and August 2, 2023, will be notified soon.”

The Class 10 improvement exams for 2023 and DElEd exams commenced on July 27. As per the date sheets, the DElEd exams were initially planned to conclude on August 22, while the Class 10 improvement exams for 2023 were scheduled to continue until August 4.

Communal violence erupted during a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) rally on Monday, resulting in the tragic deaths of at least five people and leaving several others injured. In response to the escalating situation, a police team en route from Gurugram to Nuh to maintain law and order had its vehicle set on fire, causing the loss of two home guards’ lives. In light of the tense situation, internet services have been suspended, and Section 144 has been imposed in Nuh and Gurugram. The unrest was triggered by the alleged presence of Monu Manesar, a prominent cow vigilante, during the VHP’s ‘Shobha Yatra’ rally.