HBSE Class 10th Compartment Result Declared at bseh.org.in

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE or BSEH) released Class 10 compartment test results on Tuesday. The access to view individual scores will be activated in the evening, according to a press release from the board. In addition to Compartment test results, BSEH also released results for additional subject, improvement, and unique opportunity exams. HBSE results will be accessible on bseh.org, the board’s official website.

HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2023: Steps to Check

Step 1: Go to Haryana Board’s official website - bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the Class 10 result link available on the homepage

Step 3: Fill in your roll number, and date of birth

Step 4: Submit button

Step 5: Your results will be displayed on the device screen. Save for future use or reference.

The compartment exam’s overall pass rate for this year is 37.14 percent. A total of 37,080 students took the exam, with 20,904 male students and 16,176 female students. It was between July 27 and August 18 at 71 locations when HBSE compartment exam was administered. Of the entire number of applicants who appeared, 13,770 passes, while 21,327 candidates failed.

The board reported that 6,029 females and 7,741 boys, or 37.03 and 37.27 percent respectively, passed the exam. Meanwhile, this year 65.43 per cent of students qualified for the examination. With a pass percentage of 69.81 per cent girls have outperformed boys yet again. Boys recorded a passing rate of 61.41 per cent.

With a total score of 498 marks, three students tied for first place in the class 10 HBSE examination. Himesh from New Sun Rise Senior Secondary School in Bhuna (Fatehabad) took first place in the state, tied with Varsha from Sant Baba Ghoghar Public School in Sikandarpur Majra (Sonipat) and Sonu from NJM High School in Busan (Bhiwani). Three students tied for the second rank with 497 marks each.

Simran from Shanti Mehak Public School in Banawali, Fatehabad, Dipesh Sharma from Shanti Public Senior Secondary School in Railway Road, Palwal, and Manahi from Tagore Senior Secondary School in Narnaud, Hisar shared the second position in the HBSE class 10. The Haryana Board class 10 examinations were held this year from February 27 to March 25. This year, a total of 2,96,329 students took their class 10 examination.