HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2023 Tomorrow, Says Board Chairman
1-MIN READ

HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2023 Tomorrow, Says Board Chairman

Curated By: Sukanya Nandy

News18.com

Last Updated: May 15, 2023, 16:39 IST

Haryana, India

Students who appeared for the HBSE 10th exams 2023 can check their results at hbse.org (Representative Image)

Students who appeared for the HBSE 10th exams 2023 can check their results at hbse.org (Representative Image)

It is important to note that the mark sheet for the Haryana Board Class 10 results can only be obtained by entering the necessary information as mentioned in their hall tickets

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has released the class 12 result 2023 today. However, the results of Haryana Board 10th will not be released today and it will be declared tomorrow, May 16, the board chairman announced in a press conference. Soon after the press conference for the result announcement, students can check their results on the official website using their registration credentials.

HBSE 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates

Once the class 10 results are out, students will be able to access their results on the official website of HBSE as well as a few other websites as mentioned below :

— bsehexam.org

— bseh.org.in

— examresults.net

— indiaresults.com

Once the result is out, students must cross check their result which includes personal information such as their name, date of birth, and roll number should be correctly spelt and accurate. Students should carefully check the marks obtained in each subject and ensure that they match the scores they were expecting. Any discrepancies should be reported to the authorities immediately.

    They should also check the total marks obtained in each subject and the overall total marks. This should match the marks mentioned in the mark sheet. The result should clearly mention whether the student has passed or failed in the examination. The result should mention the division or rank obtained by the student, if any.

    As many as 81.65% of students cleared the HBSE class 12th exam. As many as 87.11% of girls have passed Haryana Board 12th result 2023 while 76.43% of boys have passed the exam. In the toppers list, 5 students have made it to the top 3 and all five are girls. Nancy from Siwani Mandi, Bhiwani topped the Haryana Board 12th by scoring 498 marks. Jasmeet Kaur of Karnal has secured the second position with 497 marks. Kanuj from Jhajjar secured rank 3 with 496 marks. The pass percentage of students in government schools is 80.66 per cent, while in private schools is 83.23 per cent.

    first published:May 15, 2023, 16:26 IST
    last updated:May 15, 2023, 16:39 IST