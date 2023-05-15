HBSE Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Haryana Board 12th Result Likely Today at bseh.org, Check 10th Result Update

Live now
Curated By: Sukanya Nandy
Last Updated: May 15, 2023, 10:00 IST
Haryana, India
HBSE Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Haryana Board or HBSE is likely to release the results of more than 5 lakh BSEH class 10, and class 12 students. However, Haryana Board has not yet made any official announcement regarding the result date of the 10th, or 12th. Once out, the HBSE result 2023 can be on the official website at bseh.org. Students will be required to enter their roll number as the login credentials to access their results.
This year, 559738 candidates appeared in the board exams. Out of which, 296329 students of the secondary class and 263409 students of senior secondary were included. To pass the HBSE Read More
Once the results are out, students will be able to access their results on the official website of HBSE, bseh.org.in. To check the Haryana Board Class 12 results, students will need to provide their roll number along with a few other required details.
As many as 2.51 lakh students took the HBSE 12th exam in 2022. A total of 87.08 per cent had cleared the exam. Kajal (KCM Public Senior Secondary School, rank1, 498 marks), Muskan (SD Girls College) and Shakshi (Bab Shravannath Senior Secondary School, 496 marks) topped the HSC exam — all females. The next position was secured by Shruti from Tagore Senior Secondary School who bagged the 4th rank and Punam from Bal Vidya Niketan Sr Secondary School, 495 marks who bagged the 5th rank.
In 2021, since the written exams had to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, BSEH devised an alternative formula to calculate the final results. Schools were asked to give marks to students on the basis of tests held at school levels and internal assessments. Those who could not appear for internal exams mid-terms marks and practical assessments were considered to create the final results.
More than 5 lakh students are waiting for the results of Haryana Board 10th, 12th. This year around 5,59,738 students registered for the board exams.
According to media reports, Haryana Board can withhold the result of those students who have not deposited the examination fee. Such students may have to wait a long time for the results.
In 2022, Haryana Board 12th result was released on June 15. The 10th result was declared on June 17. But, this time, it is expected that the board will announce the result 1 month before.
As per reports, Haryana Board may declare the result of class 12th first. After this, the results of the 10th will be released. Generally, there is a difference of 1-2 days in the results of the Haryana Board 10th, 12th. It could be followed this year as well.
2022 – 87.08%
2021 – 100%
2020 – 80.34%
2019 – 74.48%
2018 – 63.84%
The Haryana Board 10th and 12th Result 2023 will mention details such as the name of the student, roll number, registration number, district, stream of the student, marks secured in practical subjects, marks obtained in theory papers, result status, cumulative grade point average (CGPA), subjects in which students have appeared/opted for the exams, total marks obtained, category of student and grade.
The HBSE class 12 result 2023 will be declared for all three streams – science, arts, and commerce. To access the Haryana Class 10 and 12 results, students will have to enter their roll number as mentioned on their admit card, and other requested information on the portal.
Students need to download their marksheets and then ensure it is error-free. To do so, students need to check the following and in case of any discrepancy, report to the school or the BSEH authorities immediately. They must check their name and spelling, school name, exam centre name, marks totaling, grades, percentage calculation, spellings and pass/ fail status.
Students will be able to check their results through the BSEH mobile app or the Board of School Education Haryana app. The need to follow to below steps-
Step 1: Open Google Play Store on your phone.
Step 2: Type and install ‘Board of School Education Haryana’ app.
Step 3: Register on the app with your name, roll number, and email id.
Step 4: Click on the ‘download result’ link and fill the required details.
Step 5: The result will then appear on the screen.
To get BSEH 10th Result 2023 via SMS on your mobile, open a fresh message box, type ‘RESULTHB10’ and send it to 56263. To get BSEH 12th Result 2023 via SMS on your mobile, open a fresh message box, type ‘RESULTHB12’ and send it to 56263.
Step 1: Go to Haryana Board’s official website at bseh.org.in
Step 2: Click on the Class 10 result link available on the homepage
Step 3: Fill in your roll number, date of birth
Step 4: Submit button
Step 5: Your results will be displayed on the device screen. Save for future use or reference.
Students need to score at least 33% marks in every subject and in the aggregate to be declared to pass the exam. Those who get less than 33% marks will get another chance at the board exams.
As per reports, the Haryana Board 12th result can be released today while the class 10th could be declared tomorrow, May 16. Although official confirmation is awaited by HBSE.
Over 2 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 examinations in 2022. The overall percentage stood 87.08 percent out of which, girls secured 90.51 percent and boys secured 83.96 percent. The overall percentage for Class 10 students was 73.18 percent. Girls stood one step ahead of boys with 76.26 percent and the overall percentage of boys remained 70.50 percent respectively.
Last year, the result was released by the Haryana board exam 42 days after the end of the HBSE 10th, and 12th board exams. This year, it has been more than 46 days since the exam was held. However, according to reports, the board has now completed the preparations for the result, and it could be released today. Last year, the Haryana Board declared the 12th result on June 15 and the 10th result on June 17.