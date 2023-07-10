HCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Applications Invited For 184 Training Vacancies

Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) is inviting online applications for undergoing training at the Malanjkhand Copper Project as a trade apprentice under the Apprentices Act 1961. The applicant must be an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) graduate in the respective trade from a recognised institute or a Class 10 pass. Specified details are mentioned regarding qualification on the official notice-https://www.hindustancopper.com/Upload/Notice/0-638242381327550000-NoticeFILE.pdf

Age

The candidate should be at least 18 years old and the maximum age allowed is 25 years. The upper age relaxation is 5 years for applicants falling under the category of SC/ST and 3 years for OBC candidates.

Vacancy and Training Duration

A total of 184 vacancies in different categories of trade are there, which include: Mate (mines) for 3 years of training; Blaster (mines) for 2 years; Diesel Mechanic for 2 years; Fitter for 1 year; Turner for 1 year; Welder (gas and electric) for 1 year; Electrician for 1 year; Draughtsman (mechanical) for 1 year; Computer Operator and Programming assistant for 1 year Surveyor for 1 year AC and Refrigeration machine for 1 year Mason (( Building Constructor), Carpenter, Plumber, Horticulture Assistant, Instrument Mechanics.

Steps to Apply

Candidates are required to go to the official website https://www.hindustancopper.com/ for registration.

The next step is to select the option “Establishment Search" under the establishment menu by selecting Hindustan Copper Limited for undergoing training in the Malanjkhand Copper Project with HCL.

Fill in all the necessary details correctly and upload all the required original documents, which include passport-size photographs, signatures, and mark sheets.

Submit the form and download a copy for future reference.

Important Dates

Online application for applying started on July 6, and the last date to apply is August 5. A list of shortlisted candidates will be released by September 19.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on marks obtained in ITI and Class 10, with a weightage of 30% in relevant trade in ITI and a weightage of 70% in Class 10. If two or more applicants secure equal marks when the list is prepared, the person with the higher age will be considered. Candidates must be medically fit as required by HCL.