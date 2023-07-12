HCL Recruitment 2023: Applications Begin for 184 Trade Apprentice Posts, 10th Pass Can Apply

Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) has recently announced 184 vacancies for trade apprentices under the Apprentices Act 1961. The online registration process for HCL Vacancy 2023 started on July 6. This recruitment aims to fill 184 vacancies for Trade Apprentice positions. Eligible and interested candidates for HCL Trade Apprentice 2023 can submit their application on the official website- www.hindustancopper.com. The last date to submit the application form is August 5.

The list of shortlisted candidates for HCL Recruitment 2023 will be published on August 19. The selected candidates will be trained for a duration of 1-3 years based on the trade selected.

HCL Recruitment 2023: Eligibility

Educational Qualification- Candidates must have successfully completed the matric exam in the 10+2 education system or equivalent qualification for the trade of Mate (Mines) and Blaster (Mines). For other trades, candidates must have passed the 10th class under the 10+2 education system or its equivalent and have also obtained an ITI certification in the relevant trade from a recognised institute.

Age Limit- To be eligible for the HCL Recruitment 2023, candidates must fall within the age range of 18 to 25 years as of the specified cut-off date. There are certain relaxations in the upper age limit for specific categories. SC/ST candidates can avail of a relaxation of five years, while OBC candidates can avail of a relaxation of three years.

HCL Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Hindustan Copper Limited apprentice portal- www.apprenticeship.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, locate and click on the “Establishment Search" option.

Step 3: From the subsequent page, choose the notification titled “ENGAGEMENT OF TRADE APPRENTICES IN MALANJKHAND COPPER PROJECT, HINDUSTAN COPPER LIMITED, UNDER THE APPRENTICESHIP ACT 1961"

Step 4: Enter all the necessary details and submit the required documents.

Step 5: Download the application form and keep a hard copy.

HCL Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Selection will be based on the merit list prepared on the basis of percentage of marks in Class 10 and ITI. There will be no written test or viva.

For detailed information about these vacancies, including the positions available such as diesel mechanic, fitter, turner, welder (gas & electric), electrician, draughtsman (civil), draughtsman (mechanical), computer operator and programming assistant, candidates are advised to visit Hindustan Copper Limited’s official website.