Health Ministry Fact Checks Fake Notification On NExT Exam Schedule

The Union Health Ministry has issued a warning to medical education aspirants not to believe a notification circulating on social media, which claimed that the NExT exam will be held in the second half of 2023.

The fake notification floating on social media claimed that NExT will be finalised in the second half of 2023. Also, the exams will start 30 days after the publication of the schedule. One should also be aware that AIIMS will be conducting the NExT Part 1 exam, the fake notice added.

“This document is reportedly floating in various social media platforms. This is Fake. Please do not share this further,” Health Ministry tweeted sharing an image of the fake notification.

#FakeNewsThis document is reportedly floating in various social media platforms.This is Fake. Please do not share this further.#MedicalEducation pic.twitter.com/U9obHK0cNN — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) June 7, 2023

The National Exit Test (NExT) is a two-part exam, which will be replacing the current NEET PG and FMGE exams for admission into the post-graduate courses in medical education.

The NExT exam will also serve as a licentiate examination for the MBBS graduates to register in India to practice modern medicine. This will also be an eligibility test for the doctors who want to practice in India with an MBBS or equivalent degree from foreign universities.

Meanwhile, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has also clarified on the situation. “The undergraduate medical education board has been made aware that a fake letter dated June 7 issued under the signature of the undersigned is circulating in social media. It is brought to the attention of all parties involved and stakeholders that there is no such letter dated June 7 issued by UGMEB of NMC about confirmation of an impending National Exit Test,” NMC said in a statement.

NMC further stated that in order to confirm the validity of notices, circulars, and letters, the candidates should only consult the NMC website, nmc.org.in, for all significant circulars and public announcements.

The NExT exam rules or guidelines are nearing completion and will be delivered to NMC later this month, as per reports.

Meanwhile, registration period for FMGE 2023 June Session has already begun and NEET PG 2023 was conducted on March 5.