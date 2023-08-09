Height To Eyesight, All You Need To Know Before Applying For An Air Hostess Job

The aviation industry offers many jobs that range from being a pilot, air hostess and flight steward or hired as ground staff. This industry involves a lot of travelling, gruelling work and is considered to be extremely glamorous. For those who aspire to be an air hostess, it is important to check out qualifications, age limit, salary and many other aspects.

Minimum and Maximum Age Limit to Become an Air Hostess

To become an air hostess, the minimum age is 17 years and the maximum age can be 26 years. However, this rule varies for different flight companies and countries as well. There are several companies that hire air hostesses above the age of 30 as well.

Height of Air Hostess

There are certain physical aspects that are considered while hiring an air hostess. As the job is glamorous a lot of emphasis is laid on appearance and this includes height as well. Hence, air hostesses should be at least 5 feet 2 inches or more. Those who are shorter than 5 feet 2 inches are not shortlisted.

Can Married Woman Be an Air Hostess?

Many Indian flight companies do not hire married women. But the rules in foreign airline companies are very different in this regard. However, there are certain companies that allow their air hostesses to get married after the completion of four years of service.

Qualifications to Become an Air Hostess

Aspirants who want to become air hostesses must have a Higher Secondary Certificate or a graduation degree. Apart from this, it is mandatory to possess good communication skills and have a good grasp of languages like Hindi and English. Those who wish to work in a foreign airline must know the required foreign language.

Weight and Eyesight of Air Hostess

The weight of the air hostess should be in proportion to their body and they should not have any health issues. Apart from being physically fit, air hostesses should also have good eyesight. The minimum power acceptable for the job is 6/9.

Salary of Air Hostesses

The salary of air hostesses like every other industry increases with experience. In the initial years, air hostesses are offered a package of Rs 5 to 9 lakh. After two to three years, their monthly salary goes as high as Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.50 lakh. Foreign companies offer a good package.