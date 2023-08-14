Here's How Much Anirudh Devgan, CEO And President Of Cadence Design Systems, Makes

Anirudh Devgan is a distinguished name in the realm of computer science, recognized globally for his remarkable achievements. This Indian-American luminary holds a PhD and currently serves as the President, CEO, and board member of Cadence Design Systems, a prominent computer software company. Notably, Devgan’s academic journey traces back to the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi.

A beacon of inspiration, Anirudh Devgan’s exceptional accomplishments stand as a testament to his visionary leadership. Steering a renowned firm, he has left an indelible mark in his field with unparalleled achievements. His academic background, coupled with his experience and expertise, has significantly influenced the company’s trajectory and propelled his personal growth, rendering him a prominent figure in his domain.

It was in 2012 that he joined Cadence Design Systems and worked in many positions. In 2017, he finally became the President of the company. It was in 2021, he was offered a position on the Board of Directors, which he accepted and later became the CEO. Can you guess his salary?

As per media reports, his annual salary as the President and CEO of Cadence in 2022 was Rs 2,201 crore (approx $264 million).

Anirudh Devgan is a part of the board of the Global Semiconductor Alliance and the ESD Alliance. But, he was born and brought up in Delhi. He holds a Bachelor of Technology degree in Electrical Engineering from IIT, Delhi. His father was a professor of mathematics and statistics at IIT Delhi. Later, he finished his MS in Electrical and Computer Engineering and PhD at Carnegie Mellon University in the USA.

He kickstarted his career with International Business Machines Corporation (IBM). For 12 years, he worked in various divisions of the company like IBM Thomas J Watson Research Centre, IBM Server Division, IBM Microelectronics Division, and IBM Austin Research Lab. Later, he worked in Magma Design Automation and fulfilled the position of Corporate Vice President and General Manager, Custom Design Business Unit.