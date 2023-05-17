Here’s How You Can Join The Indian Navy After Class 12

After the completion of Class 12, students have to choose what subject they want to study. Engineering, Medical studies, Mass Communication or an MBA are some of the common professions nowadays. Others are more interested in joining the Indian Navy and serving the country. Indian Navy frequently issues applications for the recruitment of candidates. One can join the Indian Army in a variety of positions, including an officer and a sailor. For each position, there are different requirements to qualify. If you are also an aspiring naval officer, then this piece is all you need to read today.

After class 12, you have two ways to join the Indian Navy. One is the National Defense Academy (NDA)/Indian Naval Academy (INA) and the other is the 10+2 B.Tech Cadet Entry Scheme. One must pass the UPSC NDA examination followed by the SSB interview to join the Indian Navy through the NDA/INA admission system. Clearing the JEE Main exam is required to join the Navy under the 10+2 B.Tech Cadet Entry Scheme. Here, too, you have to crack the SSB interview once shortlisted.

top videos

The Indian Army also chooses applicants through the NDA exam in addition to direct hiring. Only people between the ages of 16.5 and 19 are eligible to apply, and the exam is conducted twice a year. The NDA is the quickest and most popular route to becoming an officer in the Indian Army. An aspirant should have Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as subjects in their 12th grade for taking part in the NDA exam.

One must complete a four-year B.Tech course at Naval Academy Ezhimala in Kerala after passing the 10+2 B.Tech Cadet Entry Scheme in the Navy. The Navy’s Executive and Technical Branch and Education Branch both hire recruits through this program. In order to qualify for the course, an aspirant must have a 70 percent pass percentage in their 12th (PCM). Additionally, passing the JEE Main test is also a mandate. You will get a call for the SSB interview based on your rank in the JEE examination.