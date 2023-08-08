Here’s Why Proposed UK Visa Fee Hike is Worrying Indian Students

The proposed hike in visa fees by the United Kingdom government has raised serious concerns among students from across the world, including those from India. In July, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced that the fees and health surcharge paid towards the country’s state-funded National Health Service (NHS) by visa applicants are set to rise significantly to meet the country’s public sector wage increase, as per reports. The PM had confirmed a hike between 5 per cent and 7 per cent across the board, it added.

The UK Government’s intention to fund a pay increase for public sector employees by increasing visa costs and an already high Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS) will lead to higher costs for overseas students and workers.

On the other hand, the businesses in the country with sponsor licence are paying high fees to sponsor overseas workers for a skilled worker visa, according to reports.

Though no official notification has been released yet regarding the hike in visa fees, the amendments in visa rules are expected to be notified by the government in the coming days.

Here are the expected changes in visa rules, which worry Indian students and workers, who are looking forward to studying or working in the United Kingdom.

- The fees for visit and work visas are expected to rise by 15 per cent.

- The fees for certificates of sponsorship (CoS), student visas, wider entry clearance, settlement, citizenship, and leave to remain, as well as priority visas may rise up to 20 per cent.

- Student visas and priority service applications will be equated, meaning applicants will pay the same whether they apply from within or outside the UK.

- The primary Immigration Health Surcharge will rise from £624 to £1,035 per year for all applicants except students.

- Students planning to study in the UK will have to pay a discounted NHS surcharge or Immigration Health Surcharge of £776 per year, rather than the formerly discounted £470. The huge increase in IHS expenses will have the most influence on overall visa application costs.

According to reports, Indian students are worried as the UK already has high immigration expenses compared to other countries. The proposed hikes, once come into effect, could significantly impact the overall budget of students planning their studies in the UK.

— with PTI inputs