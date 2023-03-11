Himachal Pradesh Class 10 Term 2 Exam Begins Today, Know Guidelines

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) will conduct the class 10 final examinations for term two from today, March 11. The HP board will begin the exam with the Hindi test, followed by the mathematics exam on March 13, and Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu exams on March 15.

Students who are appearing for the exam must bring their HPBoSE hall tickets and properly fill out the answer book using the information given on class 10 admit cards. The exams will take place between 8:45 AM and 12 PM.

The Himachal Pradesh board on Thursday said it will set up teams at the district level across the state to combat cheating in the board examinations for classes 10 and 12 beginning this week. All preparations have been completed, board secretary Dr Vishal Sharma said adding that 2,180 examination centres have been set up across the state. Sharma further said ‘flying squads’ will be formed at the district level to check to cheat.

To prevent cheating and the use of unfair tactics by students on examination days, the board has put in place multiple CCTV cameras in the exam halls. In the past month, there have been multiple reports of cheating in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The police there have detained 34 students for copying during board examinations and have caught 65 impersonators across the state.

The results of class 10 and class 12 term 1 exam were announced by the board on January 2. The term 1 examination for classes 10 and 12 was held between September 15 and October 1, 2022, and between September 15 and October 6, 2022, respectively. The official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board released the HPBOSE class 10 and class 12 term 1 results.

As per official figures, as many as 90,896 out of the 91,262 applicants who enrolled for the HPBoSE class 10 exams had shown up for the examination. A total of 1,04,773 pupils enrolled for the class 12 HPBoSE exams, and of them, 1,04,363 applicants took the exam.

