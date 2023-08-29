Himachal Pradesh NEET PG 2023 Round 2 Final Merit List Released

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Shimla released the final merit list for the Himachal Pradesh NEET PG Counselling 2023 for Round 2 on August 28. Candidates can access the final merit list on the official website at amruhp.ac.in. The final overall merit list, available in a pdf format, includes details like – Overall merit number, application number, NEET roll number, First Name, Admission Quota, Category Reservation, NEET score, MBBS All India Merit Rank, and NEET score + incentives.

According to the schedule, candidates can exercise their choice filling and locking option for the Himachal Pradesh NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 from August 29 to September 1.

On August 26, the Directorate released the Himachal Pradesh NEET PG provisional quota-wise category-wise merit list as well as the provisional quota-wise merit list. Candidates were allowed to raise objections to the provisional merit list. The deadline to challenge the objections was August 27.

Through the Himachal Pradesh NEET PG Counselling 2023, admissions will be conducted for Doctor of Medicine (MD), Masters in Surgery (MS), Diplomate in National Board (DNB), and Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) programmes under the 85 per cent State Quota seats.

Himachal Pradesh NEET PG 2023 Final Merit List (Round 2): How To Download

Step 1: Go to DMER Shimla at amruhp.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the ‘Latest Notification’ section.

Step 3: Then click on the link that says – ‘Final Overall Merit list for MDS 2nd round counselling 2023’.

Step 4: The HP NEET UG merit list will appear on the screen in PDF format.

Step 5: Search for your name, NEET Roll Number, Application Number and others on the list provided.

Step 6: Those who find their names on the merit list are advised to download it for further admission process.

Himachal Pradesh NEET PG 2023: Schedule

Issue of final Himachal Pradesh NEET PG merit list 2023: August 28

Choice filling & locking date: August 29 to September 1.

Release of provisional seat allocation list: September 7.

Release of final seat allocation list: September 8.

Reporting to allotted colleges: September 10 to September 11.

Display of vacant seats: September 12.

Filling out of application form for round 3: September 13 to September 15.

Release of provisional merit list: September 18.

During the reporting to college process, candidates will have to carry a set of required documents. The links include:

- Class 10 and 12 marksheet/pass certificate.

- NEET PG admit card and result

- Qualifying MBBS degree/marksheet

- Internship completion certificate.

- Domicile certificate, if required.

- Disability certificate (if applicable)

- EWS certificate (if applicable).