Himachal Pradesh NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Released

The Atal Medical and Research University (AMRU), Himachal Pradesh published the HP National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 provisional seat allotment result on August 3. Candidates, who have applied for the counselling process to seek admission in MBBS and BDS courses can check the provisional allotment list through the official website of AMRU at amruhp.ac.in.

Himachal Pradesh NEET UG Provisional Seat Allotment List: How to Check

Step 1: Go to amruhp.ac.in, the official website of the university.

Step 2: Click on ‘Provisional Seat Allocation of MBBS/BDS 1st Round of Counselling 2023-24’ link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: HP NEET UG provisional allotment list will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Check the allotted college and course using your name or roll number on the list.

Step 5: Save it and download the HP NEET UG provisional seat allotment list for admission purpose.

The provisional seat allotment list for the first round of HP NEET includes essential details like the student’s name, institute name, merit number, application number, degree, allotment quota, and allotment category.

It is recommended that candidates visit the allotted college or institute solely following the official announcement of the final allotment and after obtaining the provisional allotment letter from the AMRU website. “Any discrepancy in the result may be immediately informed on WhatsApp No. 9459139364 up to 2:00 PM of 04.08.2023,” reads the official notice.

The final result for HP NEET UG seat allotment is scheduled to be published on August 5. This allotment outcome is made available subsequent to the process of selecting choices and locking options.

Candidates will have to report to the allotted college from August 7 to August 8. By August 10, the vacant positions will be displayed, giving insight into the remaining available seats for subsequent rounds of counselling.

Similarly, the registration window for round 2 of HP NEET UG counselling will commence from August 13 until August 16. Candidates who wish to participate in this round can register during this period. The provisional merit list for Round 2 will be released on August 18, and by August 21, the final merit list for Round 2 will be published.