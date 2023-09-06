Himachal Pradesh NMMSS 2023 Registration Deadline Extended Till September 25

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Himachal Pradesh has extended the registration date for the National Means cum Merit Scholarship examination (NMMSS) 2023-24 till September 25, 11:59 PM.

The verification of the online application for the NMMSS examination will be done by respective school principals and headmasters until September 25. Eligible and interested students can register themselves through the official website of SCERT at nmcme.examtime.co.in.

The NMMSS examination is scheduled to take place on November 26 for the students studying in class 8 at 57 exam centres across the state for all the government schools including GHSs, GSSSs, and GMSs of Himachal Pradesh.

“It is brought to your kind notice that in view of unprecedented weather conditions which have caused great havoc to connectivity the last date for online applying for NMMSS Examination 2023-24 is to be held on 26th November, 2023 for the students studying in Class VIII for all GMSs/GHSs/GSSSs of Himachal Pradesh in current year i.e. 2023-24 has been extended so that maximum students can be benefitted,” read the official notice.

Himachal Pradesh NMMSS 2023: Eligibility Criteria

1. Under the scholarship scheme, any student studying in Class 8 in a Govt. /Local Body /95 per cent Govt-aided-private school, whose parental annual income from all sources is not more than Rs 3,50,000 is eligible to appear in this exam.

2. At least 55 per cent marks should have been scored by the student in Class 8. However, there is a relaxation of 5 per cent marks for SC, and ST students.

3. Relevant certificates from competent authorities have to be attached by the student applying under PCG category

4. If the student continues to study in a government, local body, or 95 per cent government-aided-private school, only then he or she will be awarded the scholarship for the next four years, that is, from class 9 to class 12.

5. In order to continue the scholarship in higher classes, students will have to score a minimum of 60 per cent marks in Class 10. The awardees should get a clear promotion from class 9 to class 10 and from class 11 to class 12 on the first attempt in order to continue the scholarship in classes 10 and 12.

The National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) grants scholarships to economically disadvantaged but academically talented students to prevent them from dropping out at Class 8 and motivate them to pursue their education at the secondary level. In accordance with the scheme, a scholarship of Rs 1000 per month is awarded to 832 students of Himachal Pradesh with the condition that they fulfill the eligibility requirements in the NMMS examination.