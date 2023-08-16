Himachal Schools, Colleges to Remain Closed Today Due to Rains, Holiday Declared in Shimla, Mandi Tomorrow

The Himachal Pradesh Education Department has issued an order requesting all schools and colleges remain shut today due to the persistent rain across the state. According to the directive, all government and private schools and universities would stay closed on August 16. The order was put in place with student safety and well-being in mind, according to a statement from the authorities. Schools, colleges, and other educational establishments will all be closed today. For updates on the same, parents and students are urged to get in touch with the respective schools.

Arindam Chaudhary, the Deputy Commissioner of Mandi district, has ordered the closing down of all schools and colleges in the region on August 16 and 17. This decision was made owing to road closures in the district caused by severe rainfall and landslides. According to the directive, all private and government educational institutions, vocational training centres, and Anganwadi centres in the district would be closed on August 16 and 17. Schools and colleges throughout Shimla will also be closed on August 16 and 17.

Himachal Pradesh University has likewise cancelled all of its classes till August 19, and the University Library has been directed to remain closed until August 20. However, all staff members, both teaching and non-teaching must report to the university.

Previously, on August 14, a notice was issued in Himachal Pradesh to close all schools for a single day. However, due to the extreme weather conditions, an order has been made to prolong the holiday. Kangra, Mandi, and Shimla districts have been issued an orange alert while the remaining districts have a yellow alert issued. The same warnings are being issued for today.

Since Sunday, Himachal Pradesh has seen torrential rains that resulted in many road closures, landslides, and cloudbursts that have brought about both loss of life and homes.

16 people lost their lives in two landslides that occurred in Shimla on Monday, one at a Shiva temple on Summer Hill and the other at Fagli.

Rescue activities are being carried out in the landslide-affected districts of Summerhill and Fagli by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Army, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).