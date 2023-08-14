Himachal Pradesh University Cancels PG Exams Scheduled for Today Amid Heavy Rains

The Himachal Pradesh Government announced that all ongoing exams for postgraduate programmes slated for August 14 had been cancelled in light of the persistent rains. Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, the chief minister, made the decision to ensure every student’s safety in light of the recent torrential rains. The Education Secretary has announced that all public, private, and institutions would be closed on August 14 in accordance with the Chief Minister’s directives.

“Himachal Pradesh University cancels all the ongoing examinations of Post Graduate classes including B. Ed. exams scheduled on August 14 only, in view of heavy rainfall in the state," it added.

Earlier, a notice was issued declaring that all educational institutions in the state will be closed on August 14.

“Keeping in view the incessant rains in the whole of Himachal Pradesh and considering the safety and security of students, the Government of Himachal Pradesh orders to keep all ITIs, Polytechnic, Engineering and Pharmacy Colleges (Government as well as Private (closed on August 14, 2023," read a notice from the Education Secretary of Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal Pradesh | All schools and colleges in the state to be closed on 14th August, due to incessant rainfall: Department of Education.

The Chief Minister also solicited comments from the District Collectors (DC) on the damage caused by severe rains in the districts. He also received information regarding the road closures and destruction caused by landslides and house damage.

The CM has issued orders to the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, and all DCs to keep a constant watch on the situation brought on by the torrential rains. He advised the administrative personnel to remain vigilant and ensure seamless preparations for roads, power, and water.

Following a landslide in Shimla’s outskirts, three automobiles parked on the roadside were destroyed. In the middle of the state capital, close to 103 Tunnel, a landslide also took place, and trees that were uprooted temporarily obstructed the road.

Meanwhile, the availability of critical goods such as milk, newspapers, and food in this and higher Shimla districts has been irregular in recent days.