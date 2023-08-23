Himachal Pradesh University, SPU Exams Postponed Due to Rains, New Dates Soon

Himachal Pradesh University has postponed the post-graduation and BEd examinations that were scheduled to be held on August 23 and 24. In view of the possibility of heavy rains, the university has decided to postpone all the examinations to be held on these two days. Himachal Pradesh University has issued a notification in this regard. Classes will also not be conducted in the university for these two days. The main library will also remain closed.

In view of the possibility of heavy rains, Sardar Patel University, Mandi has also decided to postpone the examinations to be held on August 23 and 24. In the notification issued by the university, it has been said that the Deputy Commission-cum-Chairman, DDMA Mandi has decided to postpone the examinations in view of the safety of the students. The new date for the examinations will be announced in due course of time.

No change has been made in the schedule of examinations to be held on August 25 and on further dates. “The new dates for these two examinations will be notified in due course of time. Rest of the examinations with effect from 25.08.2023 onwards will be conducted as per the existing schedule," reads the official notice by SPU.

Due to the possibility of heavy rains, all educational institutions will remain closed in Shimla, Mandi, and Sirmaur of Himachal Pradesh today and tomorrow. In Shimla and Mandi, schools and colleges are to remain closed on August 23rd and 24th. While a holiday has been declared in Sirmaur only for today.

A red alert has been issued by the meteorological office predicting “heavy to very heavy” rainfall with isolated spells of “extremely heavy” rains in eight of the 12 districts in Himachal Pradesh. Deputy Commissioners Aditya Negi of Shimla and Arindam Chaudhary of Mandi had ordered the closure of all schools and colleges in their jurisdictions for today and tomorrow. Bilaspur Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussian Sadiq has announced that all educational institutions will remain closed on Wednesday.