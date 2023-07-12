Himachal Rains: Kerala LoP Seeks CM Sukhu's Intervention to Ensure Safety of Stranded Malayali Students

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan on Tuesday sought the intervention of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to ensure the safety of 47 students from Kerala who are stranded in Manali district due to the flash floods and torrential rains.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Satheesan said the Keralite students, including 45 medical students from Government Medical Colleges in Ernakulam and Thrissur districts, have been stranded in the north Indian state since the rains wreaked havoc there.

Among the 47 stranded students, 45 are medicos, of whom 27 are from Kochi and 18 from Thrissur.

He said the remaining two students are said to be stranded in Tosh village in the remote Parvati valley, and more information about them is still awaited.

According to available information, the students from Ernakulam are staying at the Nasogi Woods hotel, which is located near the Hidimba temple and the HPWD guest house, Satheesan said.

”Back home, the families of the students stranded in Himachal Pradesh are extremely concerned about their safety. In these circumstances, I request your good self to prevail upon the authorities to ensure the safety of the students,” the letter said.

Himachal Pradesh has been hit by flash floods and landslides, which claimed several lives over the past three days. The torrential rains have damaged most hydropower projects and destroyed properties worth hundreds of crores of rupees.