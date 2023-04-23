CHANGE LANGUAGE
Hindu College Students Protest As Admin Asks Them To Cut Short Cultural Fest


Published By: Suramya Sunilraj

PTI

Last Updated: April 23, 2023, 14:16 IST

New Delhi, India

Hindu College is scheduled to host its fest 'Mecca’ on April 26, 27 and 28 (Representative image)



Hindu College students have allegedly staged a protest due to the "restrictions" that were imposed to cut short the 3-day cultural fest 'Mecca’ 

Students of Delhi University’s Hindu College staged a protest on the campus allegedly after the administration allegedly asked them to cut short the three-day cultural fest to one day.

Students have been sitting on dharna in the college, saying the “restrictions” come at the last moment when the preparations have already been done.

Principal Anju Srivastava has refused to comment on the matter. Students have shared several videos of the protest in which they could be seen staging a dharna at the college gate.

In one of the videos, Principal Srivastava could be seen asking the students to leave the spot and talk to them peacefully.

The college is scheduled to host its fest ‘Mecca’ on April 26, 27 and 28.

However, as students were busy in preparation, the principal told them that it should be restricted to only one day.

“The principal informed us that there are expectations that one lakh people might gather and the college does not have the capacity to handle such a huge gathering,” claimed Haresh, who is a third-year student at the college.

“Moreover, the principal is concerned about the recent incident at IPCW. They are telling us all this at the last minute,” he added. Students of the all-women IP College (IPCW) have alleged that some men climbed the college campus boundary and harassed several women students during a cultural festival on March 28.

Another Hindu College student said Mecca is quite famous and they wait for it for the entire year.

“The college cannot impose such restrictions. They should allow the fest (for entire three days),” said Harshvardhan, a second-year student.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:April 23, 2023, 14:16 IST
