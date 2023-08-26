Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Invites Applications To Fill 312 Vacancies

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has released a notification of vacancies for 312 posts of engineer, officer and assistant manager. The drive also aims to recruit Information Systems (IS) officers who will be enrolled on a contract basis.

Recruitment includes posts for engineers in mechanical, electrical, civil, instrumentation and chemical trades. Applicants can apply for the posts on the official website, www.hindustanpetroleum.com.

Important dates:

The application commenced on August 18, 2023.

The last date for applications is September 18, 2023.

For information system officer posts vacant:

IT infrastructure management: 2.

DevOps Management: 1

IT security management: 1

Application development: 3

Quality assurance: 1

Network and communication: 1

Analytics- 1

Note: The appointment will be on a contract for 3 years but can be extended for another 2 years on the basis of satisfactory performance.

Education Qualification:

Applicants for IS officers must have a 4-year full-time regular engineering degree in B.Tech., including computer science or IT engineering, or a post-graduation degree in computer application.

Applicants for other posts must have a 4-year valid degree from an authorised university related to the respective trade.

Age Limit:

The minimum permissible age is 25 years and the maximum age is 29 years (mandatory for IS officers).

Age relaxation is available for reserved applicants under the policy set by the government.

Application Fees:

For general candidates, OBC (non-creamy layer), and economically weaker applicants, they need to pay Rs 1,180. ST, SC, and differently-abled applicants are not eligible for application fees.

Note: OBC non-creamy applicants having parents with an income of below Rs 8 lakh p.a. will be considered under this category.

Salary:

The selected candidates will get a salary that will range from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2,80,000, depending on the posts.

Application process:

Visit the official website, hindustanpetroleum.com.

Select the career option.

Visit the job opening option and select current openings.

You are required to register.

Fill out the required details and upload the documents.

Pay the application fees (if applicable).

Submit the form and download it.

About HPCL:

Also referred to as HP, it is under the ownership of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. It was incorporated in 1974 and is now ranked 367th on the Fortune Global 500 list of the world’s biggest corporations.