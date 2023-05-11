Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL) Announces Multiple Vacancies; Know More

Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL) specialises in fertilizers and chemicals. It is involved in the production and distribution of urea and other agricultural products. HURL aims to contribute to the agricultural sector and support India’s self-sufficiency in fertilizer production.

Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL) has released a job notification for non-executive category positions. The available positions include Junior Engineer Assistant, Engineer Assistant, Junior Lab Assistant, and others. The application deadline for this recruitment is May 12, 2023. To be eligible for these non-executive positions, candidates must have a B.Sc. degree with Chemistry as a subject and a minimum of 40% marks.

Candidates with a Diploma or a degree in B.E./B.Tech/B.Com in Chemical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, or Electronics Engineering can also apply. Additional qualifications are required, and specific details will be provided in the official notification. Interested candidates should apply online through the official website at https://hurl23.onlineregistrationform.org/ .

The number of vacancies available for each position is as follows:

Junior Engineer Assistant: 8

Engineer Assistant (I): 43

Junior Engineer Assistant (II): 1

Engineer Assistant (I): 30

Junior Engineer Assistant (II): 1

Engineer Assistant (I): 27

Junior Engineer Assistant (II): 2

Engineer Assistant (I): 15

Junior Engineer Assistant (II): 14

Engineer Assistant (I): 35

Engineer Assistant (I): 6

Junior Engineer Assistant (II): 1

Engineer Assistant (I): 18

Junior Lab Assistant (II): 11

Lab Assistant (I): 15

Quality Assistant (I): 3

Junior Account Assistant (II): 1

Store Assistant (I): 1

The essential educational qualifications for each position are as follows:

For Engineer Assistant/Junior Engineer Assistant: Candidates should possess a B.Sc. degree with Chemistry as a subject, with a minimum of 40% marks. Alternatively, candidates should have a degree in Chemical Engineering.

For Junior Account Assistant: Candidates must have completed a full-time B.Com. degree with a minimum of 40% marks.

For Store Assistant: Candidates should have a degree in B.A./B.Sc./B.Com. and must have secured at least 40% marks.