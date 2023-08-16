IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2023 Likely to Be Released Today at ibps.in, How to Download

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Clerk Admit Card 2023 is likely to be made available today, August 16. IBPS has not, however, provided a date or time for the issuance of the call leters. The IBPS will provide the admit card for the August-September preliminary examination. Those who have enrolled for the IBPS Clerk 2023 examination may check and download their admit card through the official website, ibps.in. In order to download the IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2023 candidates would require their registration number and roll number.

Candidates are recommended to check the official website periodically for the most recent information on the IBPS Clerk admission card.

The initial phase of the IBPS clerk recruitment test 2023 will take place on August 26 and 27, followed by the second phase on October 2.

IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2023: How to download

Step 1: Visit the Official Website of IBPS at ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the IBPS Clerk recruitment 2023 link on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates must provide their registration number, date of birth, or password to access their IBPS Clerk 2023 admit card.

Step 4: After logging in, candidates should look for and click on the link to download their IBPS Clerk admit card.

Step 5: The admit card will be displayed on your screen after you click the link.

Step 6: Check that all of the information on the admit card is correct, including your name, portrait, exam date, time, and location.

Step 7: Print and download IBPS Clerk 2023 admit card for future reference.

The IBPS Clerk Prelims curriculum is organised into three sections: Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Language, and the exam will last one hour (20 minutes for each component).

The IBPS PO prelims question paper consists of 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

Candidates who apply will be chosen fr recruitment following the preliminary, main, and interview rounds. The IBPS clerk recruitment drive will fill up to 4,545 posts in total. The lowest age limit for IBPS clerk jobs during this recruiting campaign is 20 years, while the maximum age limit is 28 years.