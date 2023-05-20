HOS 10th, 12th Result 2023 Declared at bseh.org.in, Check Steps To Download

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has declared the Haryana Open School (HOS) Class 10th and 12th Examination Result 2023. Students who appeared for the exam this year can download their results from the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in. To access the HOS 2023 results, students need to enter their roll number or name, father’s name, mother’s name, date of birth, or just registration number and captcha code on the login window.

Haryana Board recently released the pass percentages for the Haryana Open School (HOS) exams. The results show that for HOS Class 10 (Fresh) exams, the pass percentage was 17.36 per cent, while for re-appear students it was 19.73 per cent. Similarly, for HOS Class 12 (Fresh) candidates, the pass percentage stood at 21.65 per cent, while re-appear candidates achieved a pass percentage of 37.67 per cent.

Haryana Open School Results 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Go to BSEH’s official website at bseh.org.in

Step 2: Look for the ‘Results’ section on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on ‘Result of Secondary/Sr. Secondary (HOS) Examination Result-2023’ link.

Step 4: Enter the login credentials on the new window.

Step 5: The Haryana Open School Class 10 & 12 result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check and download the HOS 10th, 12th Result 2023

Step 7: Keep a hard copy of the Haryana Open School Result for further use.

The Haryana Board conducted the Class 10 Open School Exams from February 25 to March 25. The HOS Class 12 exam was held from February 27 to March 28. On the other hand, BSEH has released the board examination result 2023 for regular candidates as well.

Last year, a total of 20,174 students appeared in the HOS Class 10 fresh examination. About 5,029 candidates successfully passed the exams, while 15,145 had to reappear for the exams. Additionally, the Haryana Open School observed an overall pass percentage of 24.93 per cent in 2022 among fresh candidates in Class 10.

In the HOS Class 12th exam, a total of approximately 23,886 students appeared. Out of these, 8,096 candidates successfully cleared the HOS exams, while 15,790 students were marked for re-appearance of the test.