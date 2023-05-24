How ChatGPT Is Revolutionising Online Coaching With Artificial Intelligence, Personalised Learning?

Coaching institutes have been a traditional way of learning for many students. But with the rise of technology, online coaching platforms are gaining popularity and now, ChatGPT is the newest addition to the online coaching industry. Surprisingly, it has also passed several exams better than 90 per cent of test-takers and has become a common feature in several schools and universities.

For the uninitiated, ChatGPT is a unique platform that can also offer coaching to students. Unlike traditional coaching institutes, ChatGPT provides one-on-one coaching sessions that cater to the individual needs of each student on a variety of topics. It offers 24/7 support, allowing students to learn at their own pace and convenience. Another advantage of ChatGPT is its use of AI technology – which allows for a more interactive and engaging learning experience for students. The AI technology also provides real-time feedback and suggestions to students, helping them improve their skills and knowledge.

Coaching institutes have long been a popular choice for students seeking additional support and guidance in their academic pursuits. These institutes offer structured programmes, experienced instructors, and a focused learning environment. The main services offered by these institutes include - conducting various tests and assessments as well as providing personalised feedback to students based on their test performance. But they also come with limitations such as fixed schedules, limited resources, and high costs. This is when ChatGPT comes in as a game-changer - offering a diverse range of services.

ChatGPT has access to a wide range of academic subjects, exam preparation tips, and even study strategies. Whether a student needs help with Science, Mathematics, Literature, or History, ChatGPT can provide detailed explanations, examples, and even practice questions to enhance their understanding.

Furthermore, there are a few AI tools such as YouTubeDigest which help students to access a summary of several hour-long lectures within seconds. This browser extension uses ChatGPT to summarise and translate videos easily. It can cater to a large number of students simultaneously, ensuring that no student is left waiting for assistance.

Another benefit of ChatGPT is its cost-effectiveness. Coaching institutes often come with hefty fees and expenses, making them inaccessible to many students. ChatGPT, on the other hand, can provide valuable support at a fraction of the cost, or even for free, depending on its implementation.

According to Moneycontrol report, there are a few big names in the coaching institute who are working on AI general teaching assistant for students. Byjus is developing a tool called BADRI, Unacademy has acquired an AI firm called Cohesive AI, Khan Academy has worked with Open AI to create its AI-based teaching assistant Khanmigo.