How Commerce And Arts Students Can Get Jobs In The Field Of Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence has become a part of our day-to-day learning. It is used in a range of smart devices like face ID recognition, navigation maps, chatbots, voice assistants, and many other options. AI has also resulted in abundant job opportunities, not only for science and engineering students, but for the arts and commerce stream as well. All they need is adequate training for operating the AI tools and can get the job. Those who want to secure a job in AI acquaint themselves with Master Digital Marketing Programme With Chat GPT And Latest AI Tools. As per the reports, candidates will be provided with 3-month training and a 100% placement guarantee as well in this course. This space articulates the jobs that candidates have got by having enough knowledge of AI tools. It will also inform about the packages that are guaranteed by doing the courses related to AI.

Jobs related to AI

According to a report by Business Insider, a 23-year-old man called Lance Junck earned Rs 28,00,000 in just three months. He teaches the course His course titled ChatGPT Masterclass: A Complete ChatGPT Guide for Beginners to Students.

Netflix is hiring an artificial intelligence (AI) manager with an annual salary of up to $900,000 (about Rs 7.4 crore).

Abhishek Mishra got the opportunity to work at Allegheny Unified Technology Pvt. Ltd after completing the course in Digital Marketing. He hails from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Khushi Jangid got a job at More Task company, Gurugram, Haryana after pursuing a course in Digital Marketing.

Courses related to AI

AI Consultant- Rs 45,000

SEI Manager - Rs 40,000

Social Media Manager - Rs 40,000

Content Marketer- Rs 40,000

AI Developer- Rs 90,000

Prompt Engineer- Rs 70,000

AI ML Engineer- Rs 50,000

Business Process Analyst- Rs 45,000

AI/ML (Machine learning)

PPC (Pay-per-click) Experts- Rs 40,000

Email marketing manager- Rs 35,000

AI also has a flip side and can drastically impact the opportunities in many jobs. McKinsey Global Institute has published a study regarding this titled Generative AI and the Future of Work in America. It has highlighted the potential impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on the job market in the US. The report predicts that all jobs requiring some kind of automation, such as data collection and repetitive tasks, will be replaced by AI to make work more efficient.