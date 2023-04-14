How Exams For Classes 11 And 12 Be Conducted Under NCF 2023 Draft

After the introduction of the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) draft, the education system in India may see an overhaul. The fifth revised version of the education curriculum proposes many significant changes in line with New Education Policy 2020 (NEP). Big changes are likely to happen in the Indian education system in the coming few years. Now, more focus will be given to skill-based and practical education. The education model will be made in such a way that children do not consider studies as a burden and not only study diligently but they will also be prepared for the future. Along with this, the format of the board exam will also be changed.

The NCF 2023 draft proposes modular exams instead of year-end exams. It has also been recommended to conduct the Board exams twice a year. The final score of the students in Classes 10 and 12 will be based on their overall performance in 2 years. This may include at least four board exam sessions starting from Class 9 and 11.

As reported by News18 earlier, students can then appear for a board examination in courses they have completed and feel ready for. This process could be made possible through the creation of a comprehensive test item bank which can be used to create tests using suitable software. The new changes also propose working on teachers and considering adult education. In addition to textbooks, the NCF will restructure several other facets of the classroom after being adopted by the CBSE and other state boards, including topic selection, instructional style and assessment.

As per the NCF draft, the secondary stage is divided into 4 grades (Classes 9, 10, 11 and 12). In this stage, one can select any 16 choice-based courses from 8 curriculum areas. These will be covered in 4 semesters. Each choice-based course will be covered in 1 semester. Students will have to give a total of 16-16 papers in this group of 8-8. It is proposed to keep the parts of Classes 11 and 12 together.

