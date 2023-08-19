How Learning Coding Can Help You Get High-paying Jobs In IT Sector

The range of jobs in the IT sector is huge and comprises web development, product design, project management, app development, etc. A survey by employment website CareerBuilder revealed that the number of science and technology jobs is expected to grow twice as fast as other occupations. This space articulates the sectors in technology where people can build their careers.

Basic Programming Questions

Candidates should thoroughly get acquainted with the fundamentals of basic programming and digital platforms. This can increase their chances of employment. They can also opt for basic programming courses like Crash Course on Python, Python for Data Science and AI & Development. They can also study courses like Computer Science: Programming with a Purpose. Other courses related to basic programming are Hands-on Introduction to Linux Commands and Shell Scripting etc.

Career in Coding Jobs

Candidates who possess experience, degrees and knowledge of coding get better career opportunities in comparison to their competitors. They should also know how to write codes and can earn Rs 5-6 LPA as a fresher. People who have 10 years of experience as a coder are offered a salary of up to Rs 20 lakh. Mr Mayank Kumar, Co-founder, and MD, upGrad shared more details regarding the job prospects of coding. He said that at present, coders and software developers are in high demand. Mayank added that the demand for qualified people with requisite knowledge of software application has never been greater earlier.

Operating System Jobs

The operating system is the most important software without which a computer will not function properly. A computer’s operating system manages all the software and hardware. It also coordinates all the memory-related operations. Employees will not be able to perform any programming without having knowledge of the operating system. The salary of operating system developers increases with experience and they can earn up to Rs 50 lakh per annum.