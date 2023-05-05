How NDA And CDS Exams Are Different

The National Defense Academy (NDA) and Combined Defense Services (CDS) examinations are the gateway to the services of the Indian Armed Forces. Although both these exams are conducted by the Union Public Service Commission, there are many differences in terms of recruitment, training, salary, allowances, promotion opportunities, etc. Candidates who are planning to join Indian Army, Navy or Air Force must know about the differences between NDA and CDS.

The eligibility requirements between NDA and CDS are one of the primary distinctions. Candidates who have completed their 10+2 schooling should apply for NDA, while graduates should apply for CDS. If candidates want to apply for the Air Force or the Navy, they must have studied Mathematics and Physics in their 10+2 schooling for both NDA and CDS.

The NDA and CDS exam formats are also different. The Service Selection Board (SSB) interviews the written exam. Mathematics and the General Ability Test (GAT) are the two papers that make up the written test. Meanwhile, the CDS comprises a written test and an SSB interview. Three papers make up the written exam: one each for English, General Knowledge and Elementary Mathematics.

The age requirement is yet another key distinction between NDA and CDS. The age restriction for NDA is between 16.5 and 19.5 years, whereas the age restriction for CDS is between 20 and 24 years. Both male and female candidates are welcome for the NDA and CDS exams.

After passing the NDA, candidates receive three years of training at the National Defence Academy in Pune before moving on to their respective service academies for one year of specialist training. Candidates who pass CDS, on the other hand, are sent directly to their respective service academies for training.

Candidates are selected for India’s several armed forces using the NDA and CDS examinations. The primary variations between the two are the eligibility, the format of the exam, the age and gender limits, as well as the training and service demands. Candidates who desire to join the Indian Armed Forces must thoroughly evaluate their eligibility and interests before choosing between NDA and CDS.

