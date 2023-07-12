CHANGE LANGUAGE
How Pushplata Yadav, Mother Of 2-year-old, Cleared The UPSC With AIR 80
1-MIN READ

How Pushplata Yadav, Mother Of 2-year-old, Cleared The UPSC With AIR 80

Curated By: Education and Careers Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 12:33 IST

Delhi, India

Pushpalata Yadav passed the UPSC Civil Services Examination in 2017 with the All India Rank of 80.

IAS Pushplata Yadav is originally from Khusbura, a small village in the Rewari district of Haryana.

The lives of so many women undergo a significant transformation after marriage. They may leave behind their careers and find themselves burdened with family responsibilities. However, with the support of understanding in-laws and husbands, women can achieve success even after marriage. Today, we delve into the inspiring success story of IAS officer Pushpalata Yadav, who attained remarkable achievements in her career with her husband’s unwavering support.

Pushpalata Yadav secured the 80th rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination in 2017, following her marriage. Originally hailing from Khusbura, a small village in Rewari district, Haryana, Pushpalata completed her schooling in her village. She pursued her B.Sc. degree in 2016 and subsequently opted for an MBA.

After completing her MBA, Pushpalata began working for a private company to cover her expenses. Alongside her job in the private sector, she dedicated two years to preparing for a government job. Her efforts paid off, and she secured a position as an assistant manager at the State Bank of Hyderabad.

Approximately four years into her marriage, Pushpalata decided to pursue the UPSC Civil Services Examination. In 2015, she resigned from her position at the State Bank of Hyderabad to fully dedicate herself to exam preparation. Balancing her responsibilities as a mother to a two-year-old child, Pushpalata faced the challenge head-on. In an interview, she mentioned that she had not even touched a book in five years. However, her husband’s encouragement became her driving force to pursue her dreams.

Pushpalata’s husband and in-laws provided her with unwavering support. While she focused on her studies, her husband took care of their son. Pushpalata would wake up at four in the morning, study from six to seven o’clock, and then attend to her child’s needs. After sending her child to school, she would resume her studies.

Pushpalata Yadav’s journey to success was not without setbacks. She did not clear the mains examination in her first two attempts, but she refused to be discouraged. Her perseverance paid off, and in 2017, she secured the final selection in the UPSC examination, achieving an impressive All India rank of 80.

Education and Careers Desk
A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and information on college and school admissions, board and competitive exams, care...
first published:July 12, 2023, 12:33 IST
last updated:July 12, 2023, 12:33 IST