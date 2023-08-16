How Supreme Court’s Verdict On B.ED Pass Applicants Affects BPSC Recruitment

The Supreme Court of India has recently made an announcement regarding the appointment of teachers. The court announced that only candidates with Diploma in Elementary Education (DEIED) are eligible to apply for the post of primary teacher. Those who have only passed a Bachelor of Education (B.ED) cannot apply for the same.

The dispute started when the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) directed that B.ED degree holders, who have qualified for Level 1, undergo a six-month course before applying for the post of teacher in Rajasthan. This was challenged by the Rajasthan High Court. Amid the legal battle, the Rajasthan government released the notification of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2021, allowing B.ED degree holders to participate in the examinations.

Now, the Supreme Court’s decision is creating confusion among the applicants of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). Its chairman, Atul Prasad, recently mentioned that the teachers’ recruitment exam (TRE), scheduled from August 24-26 across the state, would go ahead. He added the candidates should not be under any confusion due to the recent Supreme Court order.

Approximately 7 lakh candidates have applied for the post of primary teacher under BPSC. Among all the candidates, 5 lakh hold a B.Ed degree. The applicants for BPSC are confused and under stress about whether this rule would apply to BPSC teacher recruitment. Some candidates have already started cancelling their applications, but Atul Prasad’s clarification came as a relief to many. He mentioned in an interview, “So far, there is no reason to withhold the exam for primary teachers. The government has to take a policy decision on the matter and we have got no communication so far, which means the exam is on. The eligibility rule is the same as before, and candidates should wait for the official notice before making any conclusions on their own.”

Recently, BPSC TRE admit cards were also released on August 10, which candidates can download by August 20 on the official website. The exams are expected to be conducted between August 24 and August 26. The exam will be conducted in two shifts, which are 10 am to 12 pm; and 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Details regarding the examination centre will be available on August 21. The registration process started on June 15 for the recruitment of 1,70,461 teachers.