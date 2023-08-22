How This MP Woman Battled All Odds And Cleared UPSC With AIR 15

UPSC Civil Services Examination is a coveted and one of the most competitive tests in India. The participants require rigorous preparation to clear this exam. Many of them manage to crack it after battling immense hardships, and one such example is Madhya Pradesh’s Swati Sharma. She managed to clear the IAS examination this year with 15th rank at all India levels through her unwavering dedication and became a state topper from Madhya Pradesh. This space articulates the success story of Swati Sharma, who cracked the UPSC exam and became a collector despite various setbacks.

Swati hails from Satna district in Madhya Pradesh and has completed her schooling in Jabalpur district. Swati’s grandfather worked as a clerk in the Collectorate. She completed her engineering from Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya, Bhopal. Following this, Swati diverted her attention to the preparation of the UPSC exams. She prepared for these examinations online. In an interview with Newsbytes, Swati was asked why she didn’t focus on the campus placements. She said, “I never wanted to make a career out of engineering, so my goal was clear."

Swati’s journey to clear the UPSC exams was replete with difficulties, and she failed to crack it on the first 2 attempts. She further told Newsbytes, “I couldn’t even clear UPSC Prelims on the first attempt. Lack of preparation and Covid-19 were the main reasons." She failed to clear the UPSC CSE by 12 marks on her second attempt. Swati cited the reason for her failure by saying that she didn’t study the syllabus in detail. According to her, every candidate should keep the syllabus in mind and study accordingly. She remained steadfast in her commitment to crack the UPSC exam despite these problems and finally managed to clear it on her third attempt.

Swati’s financial situation was not sound, as her father is the sole earning member of the family. He works as a transport businessman in Maihar, Satna district in Madhya Pradesh. She wanted to quit her preparations for the UPSC exams at one point, considering the weak economic situation of her family. Swati’s family became a pillar of support for her in these tough times and advised her to focus on her goal. Swati’s relentless efforts bore fruit and she passed the UPSC exam with flying colours.