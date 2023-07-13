How This UP Woman, After Losing Father To Covid-19, Secured Job At A European Bank

People put in a lot of effort to achieve success, but one often needs to battle insurmountable odds to achieve it. Such is the story of Shambhavi Vaish. Her life turned upside down after she lost her father to Covid-19. She didn’t even receive the ex-gratia, but she kept pursuing her goals. Now, Shambhavi is an inspiration to millions. She is working as an officer at a European Bank. Let’s take a look at her inspiring journey.

Shambhavi Vaish is a resident of Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. She is the only child of her parents. After the death of her father, their financial condition worsened; and as a result, she and her mother had a very difficult time maintaining a living for themselves. Shambhavi used to teach students, go to her college and then help her mother with household chores. She used to study for long hours at night. She continued her studies despite the adverse circumstances.

Neelam Vaish, Shambhavi’s mother, shared earlier with a news portal that the family was not provided with the Rs 4 lakh compensation that the state government offered to the family of individuals who passed away from Covid-19. She had also applied for a widow pension, but she has not yet received the annuity, she claimed. Neelam expressed optimism that her daughter’s determination and hard work would guarantee a better future for the two of them, and it seems her hope did turn into a reality.

In an earlier interview, she said, “On August 5, 2020, after the death of my father Sanjeev Kumar Vaish, who was a lawyer’s scribe in the court, my mother and I later got Covid too. The scene of my father’s funeral, which I had seen with my own eyes, kept on playing inside my head.” She further shared that after finishing her studies, Shambhavi shifted to Noida and started living with her friend. She then joined a private firm, where she used to earn Rs 18,000 a month. Along with her job, she started preparing for the banking examination. Shambhavi ultimately managed to get a job at European Bank.