How To Become A District Court Judge: All You Need to Know

Becoming a judge is highly esteemed in India, representing one of the most distinguished civil services. To qualify as a judge, one must complete either a five-year integrated LLB degree or a three-year degree after graduation. Alternatively, individuals who have practised law for more than seven years can also pursue a judicial career. Following their legal education, aspiring judges are required to register with the Bar Council of India. In this article, we will explore the qualifications, salaries, and additional benefits associated with the role of a civil judge.

The selection process for civil judges comprises three stages: the preliminary exam, the main exam, and the interview. The specific details of each stage may vary depending on the state and the respective Public Service Commission conducting the recruitment. In the state of Uttar Pradesh, the judicial service examination or PCS (J) carries a weightage of 450 marks. Based on the performance in the written examination, a merit list is prepared, and candidates are then called for interviews.

Once selected, the candidates undergo a year of training and are subsequently appointed as judicial magistrates or metropolitan magistrates. These judges are required to work for a minimum of three years in the post of judicial magistrate before becoming eligible to become district judges.

The age limit for civil judges in Uttar Pradesh is 22 to 35 years, while in Madhya Pradesh it is 21 to 35 years. The age limit may also vary in different states.

The salaries of judges vary according to their position and jurisdiction. A judge posted in a lower judiciary, such as a district court, has a monthly salary ranging from Rs 30,000 to 50,000. On the other hand, High Court and Supreme Court judges may expect a monthly salary of Rs 1,00,000 to 2,50,000.

In addition to their salary, judges are entitled to various perks and benefits, including official residences, cars, and medical facilities. They receive allowances such as House Rent Allowance, Dearness Allowance, City Compensatory Allowance, government accommodation, and a government vehicle.