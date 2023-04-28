How To Become An SI In Delhi Police And CAPF, Know Salary And Benefits

Every year, SSC conducts an exam to recruit candidates for the Sub-Inspector (SI) positions available in both the Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). Aspirants who secure the post of SI in Delhi Police and CAPF should be aware of the salary (SSC CPO Salary), which includes Basic Pay, Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, and Traveling Allowance, among other benefits. In addition to these incentives, SI and ASI appointed through the SSC CPO exam receive numerous other perks. If you are preparing for a job in these posts, you can find all the relevant details here.

In-hand Salary for SSC CPO

Aspiring candidates selected for SSC CPO posts can anticipate a Basic Pay of Rs 35,400, which would result in a Gross Salary of Rs 47,496. It is noteworthy, however, that the SSC CPO in-hand salary is determined by a formula wherein the Gross Salary is reduced by all deductions. As a result, the monthly SSC CPO salary would likely be around Rs 41,231. The grade pay for a Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police of Group ‘C’ (non-gazetted) is Rs 4,200, while the in-hand salary is Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400.

The grade pay for a Sub-Inspector in CAPF Group ‘B’ (non-gazetted and non-ministerial) is Rs 4,200, while the in-hand salary is Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400. The grade pay for an Assistant Sub Inspector in CISF of Group ‘C’ (non-gazetted) is Rs 2,800, while the in-hand salary is Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300.

Perks for SSC CPO

On being selected for a position through SSC CPO, the candidate would be entitled to receive a range of monthly benefits and allowances which are as follows-

House Rent Allowance (HRA)

Dearness

Allowance (DA) Traveling Allowance (TA)

Diet Allowance/Ration Money

Children Education Allowance

Hostel Grant

Dress Allowance

Risk/Hardship Allowance

Special Duty Allowance

Hair Cutting Allowance

Non-practicing Allowance (only for Medical Officers) Training

Allowance

Island Special Duty Allowance

Detachment Allowance

HP CA Allowance

Soap Toilet Allowance

Medal Allowance

Cash Handling Allowance

Nursing Allowance

Job profile of SSC CPO

Sub-inspector- maintaining law and order, and arresting offenders with or without a warrant, to issue notice to an individual to produce necessary documents for investigation.

Border Security Force (BSF)- Stopping all cross-border crimes and illegal refugees, To protect the area of India and Pakistan border, To spread the feeling of security awareness among the citizens of India.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)- To control riots and naxal activities across the country.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)- To protect the border from any violation. Stopping illegal immigration, smuggling and anti-national activities across the border.

Armed Forces (SSB)- Securing the borders between India and Nepal, India and Bhutan. Preventing cross-border criminal activities such as smuggling and related activities.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)- Providing security to PSUs, government establishments and state-controlled infrastructure. Protecting government-owned infrastructure projects and industrial units.

SSC CPO Career growth

After fulfilling the required number of service periods, candidates become eligible to participate in the internal and promotional exams for SSC CPO. On successfully passing these exams, they can expect to be promoted to higher-level positions. To get an idea of the promotional hierarchy for the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI job profile, refer to the list below-

Sub Inspector

Inspector

Senior Inspector

ACP

DCP

Additional CP

Joint CP

Special Commissioner

Commissioner

