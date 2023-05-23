How To Join CRPF After Class 12; Recruitment Process And Salary

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is the largest Central Armed Police Force in the country with 243 battalions. This includes 204 Executive Battalions, 6 Women’s Battalions, 15 RAF (Rapid Action Force) and 10 Cobra Battalions. In the CRPF, there are recruitments for various posts for candidates from the eighth grade to their graduation. Today, let us take a look at the various job opportunities and salaries for Class 12-pass candidates in the CRPF.

After passing Class 12, one can get recruited for the post of Assistant Sub Inspector in CRPF. Recruitment notification is issued from time to time on the official website. Here’s the eligibility for the post of ASI and Head Constable in CRPF:

To become ASI and Head Constable in CRPF, it is necessary to have a Class 12 pass certificate. The age of the candidates should be between 18 to 25. Talking about the physical criteria, the height of the male candidates of the general category should be at least 165 cm, while the height of women should be at least 155 cm. On the other hand, the reserved category candidates get relaxation in physical standards and age limit as per rules.

CRPF ASI and Head Constable Salary:

Assistant Sub Inspector Steno’s salary varies between Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300

Head Constable Ministerial salary varies between Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100

CRPF recruitment process:

Stage 1 – CRPF Written Examination (LDCE)

Stage 2– Physical Measurement

Stage 3– Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Stage 4 – Checking Testimonials

Stage 5– Medical Examination

CRPF was established in 1939 as Crown Representative’s Police. On December 28, 1949, it became the Central Reserve Police Force. It is the Union of India’s leading and largest paramilitary force. Let’s take a look at the various duties of CRPF:

1. Overall coordination of large-scale security arrangement

2. VIP protection

3. Environmental degradation checking

4. Fighting aggression

5. Crowd control

6. Riot control

7. Counter militancy/insurgency operations

8. Participating in UN Peacekeeping Mission

9. Rescue and relief operations (during natural calamities)

