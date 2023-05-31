How UPSC CSE AIR 12 Abhinav Siwach Improved His Marks in Sociology, Says 'Clarity of Topics' Important

While working in Bombay, UPSC CSE Rank 12 Abhinav Siwach observed the conditions of slums in the financial capital, especially in the monsoon. It was one of the instances for Siwach which encouraged him to prepare for civil services. In an exclusive interview with News18.com, Abhinav Siwach opened up about how he managed to score 292 in his optional subject from 213 in his earlier attempt.

Abhinav Siwach prepared for his optional after clearing the UPSC CSE Prelims examination as both of the exams have different demands. On his second attempt, he scored 213 in sociology as his optional and improved well to 292 on his UPSC third attempt. “I made my own notes and referred to how previous year toppers formulated answers while keeping in mind the demands of the question and UPSC examination," said he.

For answer writing in UPSC CSE Mains, rank holder 12 Abhinav claimed that it is important to have knowledge of the topic to reproduce the same on the answer script, adding examples, and current affairs give an edge to the UPSC CSE Mains answers. When asked about C-SAT examination preparation, Abhinav said “practice, comprehension, clarity of the topics, and quantitive aptitude were his first priority."

Graduated in BTech Electronics and Communication and completed their MBA, a big task for Abhinav Siwach was to cover basics for general studies. To clear his doubts, Abhinav referred to the previous year’s topper strategies, read their blogs, and made topics and sub-topics. In his first attempt, Abhinav got DANICS (Delhi, Andaman, and Nicobar Islands Civil Services functioning under the Government of India). While he was undergoing training for the same, he prepared for the UPSC civil services examination again.

While concluding, Abhinav guided the UPSC aspirants and to those who did not make it through the exam that attaching worth to the civil examination is not a good idea. He said there are different fields and arenas where one can explore and even get success. “Hope, fear, optimism, and anxiety are a part of UPSC CSE preparation and every aspirant has to go through it," said Abhinav.