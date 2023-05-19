HP Board Class 12 Result 2023 Tomorrow at 11 AM, Where and How to Check

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to release the results for Class 12 tomorrow, May 20 at 11 AM. Once the results are out, students can get their HPBOSE scorecard online or on SMS.

To check the HP board results, candidates must keep their roll number and other important information handy to avoid any last-minute hassles.

HPBOSE Class 12 Results: How to Check

Step 1: Access the official website of HPBOSE by going to hpbose.org.

Step 2: Look for the relevant link to access the HPBOSE 10th or 12th result on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your specific roll number in the designated field.

Step 4: The scorecards will be presented on the screen for you.

Step 5: Verify the information provided and download the result.

HPBOSE Class 12 Results via SMS: How to Check

On the HPBOSE result day, the official website may face high traffic and possible technical issues. In such situations, students have the option to check their HPBOSE Class 12 results through SMS. Here’s how you can do it: Send an SMS in the following format: HP12 roll number to 5676750.

By following these steps and sending the appropriate SMS, students can receive their HPBOSE Class 12 results via SMS, ensuring access to their results even if the website is not working or experiencing difficulties.

If students are dissatisfied with their HP Class 12th results, they can opt for a re-evaluation. It is to be kept in mind that the re-evaluation marks cannot be challenged. To pass the HPBOSE Board exams 2023, students must obtain a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject.

A total of 1,94,565 students registered in the Himachal Pradesh board exams 2023, out of which 90,637 appeared for the Class 10 papers and 1,03,928 for the Class 12 exams. The Class 10 examinations were held between March 11 and March 31, while the Class 12 papers took place from March 10 to March 31.