HP Board Results 2023: HPBoSE Class 10, 12 Results to be Out Soon, Check Update

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is gearing up to declare the Himachal Pradesh Class 10 and 12 results soon. Students will be able to access their scorecards at hpbose.org, once the results are out. While an official announcement is still awaited, Himachal Pradesh Class 10 and Class 12 results are likely to be out next week.

The Himachal board will declare the Class 12 Result 2023 for all three streams – science, arts, and commerce. Once released, students may check their Himachal Pradesh Class 10 and Class 12 scorecards by entering their roll number, date of birth (DoB), and other details on the portal. Students are advised to collect their HPBOSE 10 and 12 mark sheets from their schools a few days after the result declaration.

HPBOSE 10th & 12th Result 2023: How to Check Scorecards

Step 1: Head to the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for and click on the ‘Latest Announcements’ section.

Step 3: Then click on the ‘HP Board Class 10 Result 2023’ link or the ‘HP Board Class 12 Result 2023’ link.

Step 4: To access the result, enter your roll number, and date of birth and click on ‘view results’.

Step 5: The HPBOSE Class 10th and 12th results will open up on the screen.

Step 6: View the scorecard and download it.

Step 7: Take a printout of the result for future reference.

The HPBOSE conducted the Class 10th exams from March 11 to March 31. While the 12th exams were held between March 10 and March 31. To pass the HP Board Class 10 and 12 exams, students will have to secure at least 33 per cent marks. In subjects that have practical aspects, students will have to clear the written and practical papers separately. Those who fail to secure the minimum marks will be allowed to appear for the supplementary exams, which are likely to be conducted in June. Details on the HP supplementary exams are expected to be declared on the day of the result announcement.