HP NEET PG 2023 Round One Seat Allotment Results Today At amruhp.ac.in

The HP NEET PG 2023 round 1 provisional seat allotment results will announced today, August 14 by Atal Medical and Research University. At the official website, amruhp.ac.in, applicants can view the HP NEET PG 2023 round 1 seat allocation results. On August 17, the HP NEET PG round 1 final seat allotment results will be announced. Candidates must enroll in the designated colleges between August 19 and August 20 following the round 1 final seat allotment results.

HP NEET PG 2023: Steps To Download

Step 1- Visit the official webpage at amruhp.ac.in.

Step 2- Click on the seat allocation list on the home page.

Step 3- The screen will display a pdf.

Step 4- Check the list, then print it out for the sake of records.

On August 21, a list of open vacancies will be released. From August 22 to August 24, the selection process for round 2 vacant seats will start.

HP NEET PG 2023: Documents Required

-Nationality

-Domicile or non- domicile certificates

-Academic qualification

-Internships

-Registration Form

-HP NEET PG 2023 Admit card, scorecard

-MCI/DCI registration certificate

-EWS or caste certificates

Meanwhile, the second round of NEET PG 2023 will begin from registration and payment on August 17- 22, 2023. Choice filing and locking option will be provided to the candidates from August 19 to 22, 2023. Results for the second round will be announced on August 25. NEET PG counseling 2023 will involve around 6,102 colleges and 649 hospitals for places at 26,168 Doctor of Medicine (MD), 13,649 Master of Surgery (MS), 922 PG Diploma, and 1,338 Diplomate Of Medicine schools.

MCC provides NEET PG counseling in four rounds, namely rounds 1, 2, 3, and stray, for seats under the 50% All India Quota. For states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and many more, state quota admissions for PG medical programs are presently being organized.